LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Parks & Recreation Department will hold a basketball clinic for special needs individuals later this month.

The free event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center at 1100 North Cedar Street in Lumberton.

Parks & Rec is partnering with the Hometown Heroes Camp and the Robeson County Special Olympics to present the clinic. The Hometown Heroes Camp has previously partnered with Parks & Rec for summer camps, and will be running the basketball instruction.

Anyone that participated in the Special Olympics Spring Games is eligible for this clinic, organizers said.

To register, or for more information, please call Anthony Govan at 910-671-3090.