Purnell Swett and St. Pauls high schools will each celebrate the completion of new Multipurpose Buildings on their campuses with a pair of ribbon-cutting ceremonies to be held Saturday, Jan. 18, the Public Schools of Robeson County announced.

Purnell Swett will hold its ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with St. Pauls’ ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m.

The events were originally to be held this Saturday, Jan. 11, but were rescheduled as of Tuesday morning.

Both events will be held indoors to ensure a comfortable environment, PSRC said. Light refreshments will be available at both.

The buildings, which are mostly identical, are 100 feet by 175 feet. They will include a large open area with a turf surface, which can be used for practice or conditioning work for nearly every sport. Football teams can run drills in the buildings or hold an indoor practice on hot or rainy days. Partitions can also be put in place to ready the areas for batting practice for baseball and softball, or for other sports teams to run various drills. The schools’ P.E. departments are also expected to use the space.

An adjacent area at the center of each building will become the primary weight-training space for each school. The rest of the space includes male and female locker rooms, with adjoining restrooms and showers, as well as coaches offices and storage space.

Construction for each building cost approximately $5.5 million.