PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team earned its first United-8 Conference win of the season when the Lady Rams beat Jack Britt 50-47 Tuesday in Pembroke.

Terra Bullard scored 11 points and Adisyn Bland and Jayda Dial each scored nine points for Purnell Swett (4-8, 1-2 United-8).

Jack Britt is 4-7 overall and 2-1 in the United-8.

The Lady Rams travel to South View on Thursday for a matchup moved up from its originally scheduled date on Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.

Rams boys fall to South View

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost Tuesday’s United-8 tilt with Jack Britt, 47-37.

Jack Britt (4-7, 2-1 United-8) led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, but Purnell Swett (2-8, 1-2 United-8) took a 20-17 lead at halftime. Jack Britt outscored the Rams 14-6 in the third quarter to take a 31-26 lead.

Collin Sampson scored 21 points for Purnell Swett and Jeremiah Barnes had six.

DeRyian Mitchell led Jack Britt with 16 points and Ryan Lord had 13.

St. Pauls girls rout West Bladen

The St. Pauls girls basketball team opened Southeastern Athletic Conference play against West Bladen with a 66-20 victory Tuesday in Bladenboro.

Zhari Shipman scored 20 points with 11 assists and seven steals for St. Pauls (11-2, 1-0 Southeastern). Alyssa Monroe had 16 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs and Zakoreya Davis had 16 points with eight rebounds and three blocks.

West Bladen is 3-8 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

In the boys game, West Bladen defeated St. Pauls 68-19.

St. Pauls plays Friday at Red Springs.

In other local action Tuesday, South View’s boys defeated Lumberton 69-47 despite a 25-point, 25-rebound performance from the Pirates’ Jaiden Shephard; Lumberton’s girls lost to the Tigers 62-47.