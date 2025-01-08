Red Springs’ Javonastee McNeill, left, drives towards the basket as Fairmont’s Lyric McNair, behind McNeill, defends during Tuesday’s game in Fairmont.

Red Springs’ Jordan Peterson, center, goes up for a shot as Fairmont’s Josiah Billings, left, and Roderick Deese (13) defend during Tuesday’s game in Fairmont.

The Fairmont bench roots on their teammates during Tuesday’s game against Red Springs in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — For the first 12 minutes of Tuesday’s game against Red Springs, the Fairmont boys basketball team spread its scoring around. At the time of its eighth field goal, eight players had scored at least a point for the Golden Tornadoes.

Then, Fairmont’s best scorer became a one-man scoring machine for the rest of the half, with Xavier Johnson going on a personal 10-point run.

The Tornadoes’ depth and Johnson’s explosiveness combined for a 66-32 win for Fairmont to open Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

“I was telling them on the sideline, they’ve got to stop being passive,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “Stop being passive and being stagnant with the ball, staying on one side of the court. When we start attacking it and moving it, we got shots, high-percentage shots, and I think (Johnson) started getting his flow going, getting those wide-open shots, and he took his time and it paid off in the end.”

Johnson, who did not play in the first quarter, hit a 3 with 3:40 left in the first half to give Fairmont (7-3, 1-0 Southeastern) a 19-7 lead. Over the next 90 seconds, Johnson hit another three, a floater and a dunk, outscoring the opposition 10-0 in the span to take a 26-7 lead at the 2:18 mark.

“We’re playing together as a team, looking for open cuts, cutting to the basket, moving around, not staying in one position, trying to touch the ball in different spots, hustling on defense and getting back, going for the rebounds,” Johnson said.

Fairmont led 11-3 after the first quarter, with five different players scoring the team’s five baskets including a 3 by Nasir Davis in the opening minute. Jeremiah Chavis scored the only first-quarter basket for Red Springs (0-12, 0-1 Southeastern) with a triple.

The Golden Tornadoes extended the lead to 15-3 after baskets by Calvin Johnson and Ayden Cummings to open the second quarter. Jordan Peterson hit two baskets for Red Springs to cut the Fairmont lead to 15-7 before a Roderick Deese free throw set the stage for Johnson’s run.

“That’s big going forward. We’re going to need more than one person to win games,” McNair said. “The competition’s going to get stiffer and we’ve got a tough team in our conference in West Bladen, dominating, blowing everybody out, not playing in the game but getting them over early.”

After Jackson Sealey became the ninth Fairmont player with first-half points, Johnson concluded the first-half scoring with a layup in the final minute to give the Golden Tornadoes a 30-12 lead at halftime.

“They came in and did what they do best,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “They’re great at pressuring teams, they’re great at an up-tempo type of game style, and it wore our guys out a little early. They were sending five in, five out, a fresh five consistently, and everybody came in with the same energy for them and just crashed the boards, made the extra pass to the open man and just capitalized on it. Our guys were fatigued, our roster is very short right now, so they took advantage of it well.

Fairmont opened the second half with a 19-4 run, led by eight points in the span from Cummings, to take a 49-16 lead; the Golden Tornadoes led 51-19 at the end of the third.

“We’ve been coming out kind of slack after halftime, and that’s what I talked to them about in the locker room, about coming out with some energy,” McNair said. “Start the game off so we can have a good quarter, and I think that helped us out a lot to close out that third quarter.”

Johnson finished with 17 points to lead Fairmont. Ayden Cummings had 14 points with five rebounds and eight assists, Tariq Leggett had eight points and Davis scored seven.

Jordan Peterson was a bright spot for Red Springs with 12 points and seven rebounds.

“He gives us an opportunity to score the ball in the paint instead of settling for jumpshots and 3s the entire game, we get a chance to get a layup here and there or a midrange here and there,” Patterson said. “That was really good. It’s trying to get him to do it consistently though.”

Chavis scored 10 points for the Red Devils and Khalif Brown had seven points.

Fairmont is 7-6 against Red Springs since 2020 after having won the previous 28 consecutive meetings. The Golden Tornadoes won the seventh of their last eight games overall.

Both teams’ next scheduled game has been moved from Friday to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather. Fairmont will host Midway on Thursday, while Red Springs will host St. Pauls.

“Going into Thursday night, playing Midway, which is a very good team, we’ve got one day to prepare for them,” McNair said. “That’s going to be a little difficult but I think we’ll be ready when it comes. That’s going to be a tough task. I’ve already seen them this year, and this game right here kind of exposed some things we need to work on tomorrow in practice.”

Niah Smith leads Lady Tornadoes past Red Devils

As freshmen Lyric McNair and Aaliyah Duran have emerged as key backcourt contributors for Fairmont, twin senior guards Niah and Miah Smith have continued to produce, even if somewhat overshadowed at times.

It was Niah Smith who helped the Golden Tornadoes build a lead in the first half of Tuesday’s 49-25 win over Red Springs.

“That’s something that I knew was going to come,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “Niah is one of the most selfless people I know — not just on the court, she’s just a selfless person. There’s a lot of games she could could score a lot of times. Even tonight, she passed up a lot of shots that she could’ve taken. When she shoots the ball, she can score the ball.”

Fairmont (9-1, 1-0 Southeastern) led 7-2 behind five early points from Taniya Simms before a stretch began in which Niah Smith scored nine of the next 11 points. She hit a 3 with 5:16 left in the opening quarter, then made two more two-point baskets over the balance of the period, helping the Golden Tornadoes to a 14-5 lead after the stanza.

“I just was thinking about getting me and my teammates opportunities to put the ball in the basket, because I saw our energy coming down, and as a leader I had to help us bring the energy back up,” Niah Smith said.

Two free throws by Smith then stretched the Fairmont lead to 18-8 with 5:03 left in the half and sparked an 8-0 run that extended the Golden Tornadoes’ scoreboard advantage to 24-8 at the 1:53 mark; Fairmont led 24-12 at halftime.

Niah Smith, who with her sister is committed to play collegiately at North Carolina Wesleyan, finished with a season-high 11 points, while also dishing five assists to match her season average; she also had three steals.

“There ain’t no question she can score, it’s just a matter of what she sees on the court,” Thompson said. “She’s a point guard … if she feels like somebody’s hot she’s going to give them the ball before she takes the shot. I knew it was going to come eventually.”

Niah Smith also began the second-half scoring as Fairmont came out of the locker room on a 12-2 run behind six points from Duran to make their lead 36-14 with 2:19 left in the third.

Fairmont held a 36-19 edge entering the fourth, but at that point had begun what became a nearly-six-minute stretch without scoring for the Golden Tornadoes, during which Red Springs (3-10, 0-1 Southeastern) cut the lead to 36-22.

“We knew Fairmont was going to come ready to play but we had a game plan,” Red Springs coach Tenisha McArthur said. “So I just told the girls, go out there and play defense because they were going to press us, and that’s what they did. Overall I think our girls did a good job on the defensive end.”

Fairmont outscored the Red Devils 13-3 over the final 4:26 after breaking the drought.

Simms scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and three steals for Fairmont, Duran had 11 points and McNair scored six points with four assists and three steals.

Monica Washington scored nine points with 12 rebounds for Red Springs and Cabanna Wilkins had eight points with four rebounds.

“Cabanna, she played good,” McArthur said. “She’s just got to make her layups when she’s wide open, but she played a good game tonight.”

Fairmont won its 16th straight game head-to-head against the Red Devils, a streak dating back to 2020. The teams meet again Jan. 31 in Red Springs.

