PEMBROKE — Through the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball program’s run of success in recent seasons, there’s been stretches of exceptionally strong play on the defensive end.

Wednesday’s game against Barton proves the Lady Braves might just be in another of those stretches.

UNCP held Barton to single digits in both the second and third quarters, earning a 56-46 win over their Conference Carolinas opponents.

“We made some shots, hit shots we needed to hit, played pretty good defense on the people we wanted to play good defense on, so I thought the first three quarters were pretty good,” UNCP associate head coach Donald Bohannon said.

UNCP (12-3, 6-1 CC) held its second straight opponent under 50 points after allowing 48 in Saturday’s win at Erskine. Barton (7-8, 3-4 CC) shot 30.4% for the game, a reprise of Saturday’s 28.1% shooting clip by Erskine; the Bulldogs shot 22.2% in the second quarter and 23.5% in the third.

“Our scout is very well-prepared, they prepare us very well, and what players to go to, so we lock down hard on their offense and what we need to do to be the best defensive team,” Braves senior guard Zaria Clark said.

A big part of the Braves’ defensive game plan was containing Lauren Mingo and Lauren Walker, Barton’s top two scorers. The guard duo was each held well under their season averages, with Walker scoring 10 points with six rebounds and Mingo scoring seven points with seven rebounds and three steals.

“We wanted to kind of take them out of the game, and we knew if we took them out of the game, those are their two go-tos, and they were 6-for-24 from the field,” Bohannon said. “Lauren Walker’s going to get hers and Mingo’s going to get hers for the most part, and I thought everybody did a good job on the defensive game plan and kind of didn’t let them hurt us.”

With that defensive strength, UNCP methodically stretched out its lead throughout much of the game. The Lady Braves held an early 8-2 lead, and after Barton closed within two points a pair of Hannah Russell baskets helped UNCP hold a 16-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

“(UNCP head coach Kendra Samuels-Eaton) has been challenging me, pushing me every day in practice, and I’m coming out here just to prove myself every day, that’s the best thing I can do,” said Russell, who scored 12 points with nine rebounds for the Braves after coming off the bench for just the second time this season. “I felt like that’s what I did today in the first quarter, and then it just led me to a good game. … Throughout the whole game I felt like I was pretty steady.”

A 10-0 run, featuring back-to-back 3s by Kelci Adams and two more baskets by Russell, turned an 18-17 Braves lead into a 28-17 edge with 3:50 left in the first half. Adams hit another 3 before the end of the half — going 4-for-5 from distance through the first 20 minutes — and the Braves took a 33-21 lead into intermission.

Barton hovered around a 10-point gap for the early moments of the third quarter before an 8-0 Braves run, with two baskets each from Zaria Clark and Russell, gave UNCP a 46-28 lead with 2:40 left in the period, at which point Barton was over six minutes into what would ultimately be an eight-minute field goal drought.

“(It’s) just being aggressive, taking what the defense gives me and I know my teammates are trying to put me in the best position and best opportunities,” said Clark, who scored 12 points with 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.

A Natalie Evington 3 and a Clark jumper to start the fourth quarter gave UNCP its largest lead at 53-31, but the Braves were held scoreless for the next six minutes, allowing Barton to close to 53-40 before Adams hit her fifth triple with 2:54 to extend the Braves’ lead to 16.

“We just kind of started panicking with the press and just started not doing our stuff,” Bohannon said. “We got too comfortable, that’s probably the best way to say it.”

Adams finished with a game-high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, her third double-double of the season. Stella Mollica had six points with seven assists.

Celeste Bailey led Barton with 12 points.

UNCP is scheduled to host King at 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

