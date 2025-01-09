PEMBROKE — For the second straight game, the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team Wednesday found itself facing a late deficit, though not an insurmountable one.

For the second straight game, the Braves made the plays down the stretch to earn the win.

This time it was Dallas Gardner and JaJuan Carr who led the way as UNCP earned an 83-77 win over Barton.

“(I’m) proud of the guys down the stretch, that we fought,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “I thought those guys out there at the end really battled. I was really proud of (Gardner and Carr) taking the team on their back, I heard more communication and joy and things that we’re just lacking right now consistently.”

Gardner and Carr combined to score 24 of the Braves’ last 26 points over the last 8:43, helping UNCP to overcome a 74-67 deficit and outscore the Bulldogs 16-3 over the final 4:34.

Barton (7-7, 3-4 Conference Carolinas) took its 7-point lead after a Shawn Nelson jumper at the 5:06 mark. Gardner hit a layup and two dunks for UNCP (9-4, 7-0 CC), completing a stretch of nine straight Braves points scored by the sophomore guard. Gardner was on his way to a career-high 32-point night, surpassing Bradlee Haskell’s 30-point game against Lander as the highest-scoring game by a Brave this season; Gardner also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

“We talked about it in practice, a lot about transition; we felt like their transition defense wasn’t going to be able to keep up with us in transition, so I just exploited that, being in transition a lot, being aggressive towards the rim,” Gardner said. “Because I felt like, honestly, none of their guys can beat me at the rim, so I just exploited that, and I got to the free-throw line and knocked those down.”

Gardner was 15-for-18 at the free-throw line as part of a 33-for-40 clip for the Braves team.

“Dallas knows what his strength is, attacking in transition and getting downhill, and whenever he plays with that kind of rhythm and that kind of flow within the game it makes us a lot better as a team,” Richards said.

Carr hit two free throws to give the Braves a 75-74 lead with 2:12 to go, and added one more on the following possession.

Carr’s leadership was particularly key on this night; while he’s always one of the team’s senior leaders, that role fell to him even more after Bradlee Haskell was ejected with 6:40 to go, at which time Barton held a 70-66 lead.

“I was just confident that if we just played together and played with great energy and got stops on defense that we were going to finish and win the game, so I felt like my job was just to make sure mentally we got in that mode and finished the game,” said Carr, who scored 19 points with three assists.

After Carr’s free throws, Gardner hit a 3 with 1:05 remaining to put the Braves up 79-74 and also hit 30 points for the night.

“It was just me taking a good shot, staying into it, being aggressive,” Gardner said. “I just felt like the second half, I was a lot more aggressive, being in transition and that catch-and-shoot 3. My mindset was, I’m open, take the shot, it might be the best shot we’ve got, and I hope I follow through, I hope I make it.”

Nelson hit one free throw for Barton before UNCP’s Josh Berenbaum and Barton’s Trey Crews exchanged layups to make it an 81-77 game with 14 seconds left; Gardner hit two more free throws with 12 seconds left for the final six-point margin.

Haskell scored 10 points for UNCP; Berenbaum scored seven.

Nelson led the Bulldogs with 19 points, Jaylen Faber had 11 points with three assists and Crews scored 10 points with four assists.

UNCP trailed much of the first half, but led 33-32 at halftime and used an 11-3 run out of the break to take a 44-35 lead with 17:49 to go. Haskell hit a 3 to open the run but, in a foreshadowing of the stretch run, Gardner and Carr scored the remaining points in the span.

Barton outscored UNCP 39-23 over the next 12 minutes to take its seven-point lead before the Braves’ strong finish. The Bulldogs made four 3s and were 12-for-18 from the floor in the stretch.

“In the second half, we have an eight-point lead, and we just decide to relax” Richards said. “I’m not sure why we’ve started doing that coming out of (holiday) break; we get a lead, we need to push it out, and it’s something I challenged the guys in the locker room after the game. Barton’s a good team, and they made some plays down the stretch to push their lead out, but I was wondering why it waited until 3-something left in the game to have the energy for us to be successful.”

At the outset, through a back-and-forth first eight minutes, the game was tied 10-10 after a 3 by UNCP’s Quay Watson; a 10-0 Barton run then gave the Bulldogs a 20-10 lead with 10:08 left in the first half.

The Braves outscored the Bulldogs 23-10 over the next 9 1/2 minutes, led by 10 points in the span from Dallas Gardner and five from Ant Abraham, taking a 33-30 lead after a JaJuan Carr 3 with 32 seconds left in the period before UNCP took its one-point halftime lead.

UNCP is scheduled to host King at 4 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.