COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nine bonus-point victories, including four pins, led the 19th-ranked UNC Pembroke wrestling team to a 48-3 win over Allen in Conference Carolinas dual match action Wednesday evening.

The Braves (7-4, 5-0 CC) improved to 3-0 in the all-time series with the Yellow Jackets (2-5, 1-4 CC).

Joey Bruscino put the Braves on the board first win a third-period pin at 125 pounds, before Chance Cottingham followed with a pin of his own in the 133-pound bout. After an Allen forfeit at 141 pounds, Tyler Nelson won via major decision in the 149-pound, while Mike Lowry picked up a first-period pin at 157 pounds to stretch the lead to 28-0. Allen got on the board with a decision win at 165 pounds, before Logan Hoffman added a pin in the 174-pound bout, and 184-pounder Shylik Scriven picked up a tech. fall win. Nigel Williams won via major decision at 197 pounds, before Oggie Atwood closed out the dual with a tech. fall win in the heavyweight division.

The Braves will be back in action Sunday as they return home to host the BraveTough Open. Wrestling action is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.