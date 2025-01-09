The Lumberton girls wrestling team takes a team photo after sweeping the Robeson County Championships Wednesday in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The Lumberton boys and girls wrestling teams each swept the competition as the local high school wrestling community each gathered for the Robeson County wrestling championships Wednesday at Purnell Swett.

Lumberton’s boys scored 70 points or more all three duals against Purnell Swett, St. Pauls and Fairmont, while St. Pauls beat the Rams and Golden Tornadoes. The Pirates girls also beat both Purnell Swett and Fairmont as part of the event.

Boys

Lumberton vs. St. Pauls

The closest boys matchup for Lumberton on the scoreboard was against St. Pauls, which the Pirates beat 70-12, though the Bulldogs’ two wins both came by forfeits, with Izaiah Whitted winning at 113 and Chayton Smiling at 120.

Lumberton won by pin, forfeit or technical fall in every other match. Five Pirates won by pin: Bryan Jones beat Jalil Carter at 126; Damicquen Powell topped Tyler McCaw at 132; Jashawn McPhaul defeated Landon Ward at 150; James Ellison beat Dontez Leach at 190; and Wyatt Bullard topped Jyicere Williams at 215.

Trenyce Campbell-Bethea won by technical fall for the Pirates at 138 over the Bulldogs’ Nicholas Walters, while Jalen Terry-Winston did the same at 285 against Dashawn Collins.

Travelian Hall (106), Aaron Ellison (144), Anderson Brayboy (157), Christopher Fullmore (165) and Desarion Faulkner (175) each won by forfeit for the Pirates.

Lumberton vs. Purnell Swett

Lumberton beat United-8 Conference foe Purnell Swett 74-6, winning 13 of the 14 weight classes with one loss coming by forfeit.

The Pirates earned four pins in the dual: Jones beat Kaden Locklear at 126; Powell topped Brendon Locklear at 132; Brayboy defeated Braylen Hunt at 157; and Terry-Winston won against Gavin Blue in just 22 seconds at 285.

Lumberton’s Ladarius Page won by technical fall at 150 against the Rams’ Mario Flores, while Avery McNeil won by 7-2 decision against Jamarion Douglas at 215.

Hall (106), Alexander Moody (113), Campbell-Bethea (138), Aaron Ellison (144), Dexter Stephens (165), Kene Balck (175) and James Ellison (190) all won by forfeit for the Pirates. Purnell Swett’s Kaden Locklear won by forfeit at 120.

Lumberton vs. Fairmont

Lumberton also won big against Fairmont, 77-6, with the Pirates’ lone loss once again coming by forfeit. The Pirates not only won 13 of the 14 weight classes but earned six points, but pin or forfeit, in 12 of them.

The Pirates earned three pins, with Jones pinning Marquarius White at 126, Faulkner pinning Logan Locklear at 175 and Terry-Winston pinning Zachariah Cummings at 285. Lumberton’s Campbell-Bethea beat Skyler Goins by technical fall at 138.

Hall (106), Moody (113), Powell (132), Aaron Ellison (144), McPhaul (150), Brayboy (157), Fullmore (165), James Ellison (190) and Bullard (215) all won by forfeit for the Pirates. Sakota Oxendine won by forfeit for the Golden Tornadoes at 120.

St. Pauls vs. Purnell Swett

In a battle to see who would join Lumberton as ending the night with a winning record, St. Pauls beat Purnell Swett 35-23 to finish the night at 2-1.

St. Pauls won two matches by pin, with Carter pinning Denote McCoy at 126 and Collins pinning Blue at 285. The Bulldogs also got a technical-fall win by Smiling at 120 against Kaden Locklear, and forfeit wins for Whitted (113), Walters (138) and Leach (190).

The Rams’ Brendon Locklear pinned McCaw at 132 and Douglas pinned Williams at 215. Flores won by technical fall at 150 for Purnell Swett, beating Ward, and Braylen Hunt won by forfeit at 157.

St. Pauls vs. Fairmont

As two Southeastern Athletic Conference opponents met, St. Pauls defeated Fairmont 42-18. Only four matches were contested as part of this dual — and all four were pins in less than one minute — with the rest as forfeits or double forfeits.

Walters pinned Goins at 138 and Collins pinned Cummings at 285 for Bulldogs wins. The Golden Tornadoes got wins from White, pinning Carter at 126, and Jayden Hunt, pinning Ward at 157.

St. Pauls’ Smiling (113), Whitted (120), McCaw (132), Leach (190) and Williams (215) and Fairmont’s Logan Locklear (175) each won by forfeit.

Purnell Swett vs. Fairmont

Purnell Swett defeated Fairmont 30-18, with this match also consisting of just four contested bouts, of which each side won two.

Purnell Swett’s wins came from Brendon Locklear, who pinned Goins at 138, and Blue, who pinned Cummings at 285. Fairmont’s White pinned Kaden Locklear at 126 and Jayden Hunt pinned Braylen Hunt at 157.

McCoy (132), Flores (150), Logan Locklear (175) and Douglas (215) earned forfeit wins for Purnell Swett.

Girls

Lumberton vs. Purnell Swett

Lumberton’s girls defeated Purnell Swett 41-16, with Lumberton winning two of the three contested matches.

The Pirates’ Alyna Bravo pinned the Rams’ Miranda Olivar at 126, and Amy Ortiz won by technical fall over Amelia Colwell at 107. Purnell Swett got a win at 165 from Adaya Locklear, who beat Clearia Byrd by 9-1 major decision.

Lumberton’s Nykira Purdie (100), Stephanie Rodriguez (114), Evelyn Ortiz (120), Edit Saavedra (145), Telilah Grissette (152) and Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford (132) and Savannah Oxendine (185) each won by forfeit.

Lumberton vs. Fairmont

Lumberton also beat Fairmont 42-6, though the teams split in the two contested matches.

Lumberton’s Amy Ortiz pinned Reyna Hernandez at 107; Fairmont’s Haleigh Dellinger pinned Grissette at 152.

Purdie (100), Rodriguez (114), Evelyn Ortiz (120), Bravo (126), Saavedra (145) and Byrd (165) won by forfeit for the Pirates.

Purnell Swett vs. Fairmont

Purnell Swett defeated Fairmont 30-6 in a dual with just one contested match.

The Rams’ Colwell pinned the Golden Tornadoes’ Hernandez at 107. Purnell Swett’s Olivar (126), Crawford (132), Adaya Locklear (165) and Savannah Oxendine (185) and Fairmont’s Dellinger (152) each won by forfeit.