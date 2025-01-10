Red Springs’ Nakira Hunt (1) drives towards the basket as St. Pauls’ Haleigh Yambo (5) and Yuliana Lopez-Hernandez (11) defend during Thursday’s game in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — A sequence scoring three points helped Zhari Shipman to hit an individual milestone Thursday — and more importantly, helped her team secure a win.

After sitting at 997 points for about a 16-minute stretch against Red Springs, the St. Pauls junior scored on a layup to get one point from the millennial mark, then a possession later was fouled on a driving layup attempt and made the first free throw for No. 1,000.

Those three points also stopped the bleeding for St. Pauls, creating some breathing room after their opponents had momentously closed to within single digits, and sparked a game-sealing run in a 58-38 win by the Bulldogs.

“I tell (Shipman) every night, if the goal is to play on the next level, you’ve got to show everybody you’re the best player on the court every night,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “You can’t take no nights off, you can’t get complacent, you can’t get lazy. I fussed her out a little bit and she went back in and she responded really good, so it worked.”

Red Springs (3-11, 0-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) had used a 19-2 run to shrink a 45-19 St. Pauls (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern) lead to 47-38 with 3:32 left.

Shipman’s points made the lead 50-38 with 3:01 to go in the contest, then Ava Monroe scored the next six points as part of an 11-0 run over the rest of the game, finished off by another Shipman basket.

“It was really big, because I saw that they were getting too close, and I had to do something about that,” Shipman said.

Shipman finished with 24 points and five assists for St. Pauls. Her new total of 1,002 career points comes midway through her junior season and includes the points she scored as a freshman at Whiteville before transferring to St. Pauls.

“It means a lot,” Shipman said. “I’ve been working towards it since I was young, it’s always been a dream of mine, and I’ve seen the older players that’s currently in college getting that, so I wanted to be up there with them.”

“She’s a special talent,” Thompson said. “She’s another one of those elite point guards we’ve had the privilege of having. And for her that’s a confidence booster, and it displays her hard work. By her getting that milestone that shows the work she’s put in the game. She’s a special talent, well-deserving.”

The Red Devils’ run started midway through the third quarter with four straight points from Monica Washington, then continued with nine points including seven straight from Nakira Hunt. Red Springs had closed to a 45-28 deficit by the end of the third, then scored 10 of the first 12 points in the fourth to pull to within nine.

“I told them they’ve got to be competitive coming out from halftime, and they did just that,” Red Springs coach Tenisha McArthur said. “I think they did very well tonight, it’s just that the refs wasn’t calling both ends and I think that was a big change in the game.”

“We started thinking the game was over, and … reality hit. That’s pretty much what happened,” Thompson said. “We started back playing Dog ball, playing defense and went from there. We got a big lead early and got really complacent, so that’s all it was.”

Hunt finished with 13 points to lead Red Springs, while Washington scored nine and Rilee Sampson had six.

“I’ve been talking to Nakira with some things that’s been going on, but she played very well tonight, and the team depended on her tonight, as well as Monica, Cabanna (Wilkins) and Rilee,” McArthur said.

Behind Shipman, Ava Monroe scored 16 points for St. Pauls and Alyssa Monroe had 13 points with five rebounds. Zakoreya Davis had six points with 12 rebounds.

Red Springs scored the game’s first four points before a 9-0 run by St. Pauls, sparked by three Shipman baskets including a 3, made it 9-4 Bulldogs after half a quarter. The Red Devils tied the score 9-9 after a Rilee Sampson 3 at the 2:35 mark, but St. Pauls finished the quarter with a 9-2 run to take an 18-11 lead at the end of the period. Shipman scored 11 first-quarter points.

The Bulldogs’ momentum continued into the second stanza; after a Hunt basket pulled Red Springs within a five-point margin, St. Pauls went on a 16-2 run over the next five-plus minutes to take a 34-13 lead. Ava Monroe scored six of the first eight points in the run before Shipman scored each of the last eight. St. Pauls led 34-17 at halftime.

St. Pauls started the third quarter on an 11-2 run, including three Zakoreya Davis baskets, to lead by 26 before Red Springs’ big run.

Each team doesn’t play again until next Friday, with a few days off for final exams next week. Red Springs hosts Clinton, while St. Pauls hosts Fairmont in a Robeson County Shootout championship rematch and battle for first place in the Southeastern.

“We’re pretty much focused for the next game, we’ve got Fairmont,” Shipman said. “It’s a rivalry, it’s something that we’ve got to get the dub for that one.”

