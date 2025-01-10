Game-winning 3 culminates St. Pauls’ late comeback

Red Springs’ Khalif Brown (4) tries to balance himself and stay in bounds while dribbling during Thursday’s game against St. Pauls in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — Ted Gaskins has drawn up more than a few plays in late-game timeouts through his lengthy coaching career. Thursday, the St. Pauls boys basketball coach implored Antonio Arnold to inbound the ball from his position in front of the scorer’s table to teammate Jakhi Purcell, who would dribble to the right elbow and pass to a trailing Arnold in the corner for a 3-point attempt.

The Bulldogs executed his plan to perfection, with Arnold making a go-ahead basket with six seconds left to send the Bulldogs to a 48-47 comeback win at Red Springs.

“Somebody said, ‘coach, don’t you think we need to tie it up,’ and I said no, we’re going for the win,” Gaskins said. “The players made that play; you can draw up a play, but if the players don’t execute, it ain’t worth nothing.”

Arnold, who also hit a game-winner in the final seconds against West Columbus last season, finished with seven points for St. Pauls (3-10, 1-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference).

“Coach trusted me to get in the game, he drew up the play, and we executed,” Arnold said. “We trusted in his plan, that’s all it was.”

Red Springs (0-13, 0-2 Southeastern) missed an opportunity to better control the late-game strategy by making free throws; the Red Devils made just one of two on the possession before Arnold’s shot as part of a 6-for-10 stretch at the stripe over the final 2:06, leaving them only up by two and having to play out the defensive possession.

“We were going to go up by (three) if he made that last free throw, and we were going to foul and put them on the line,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “But instead, they got it across (half court), called a timeout; we said, hey man, guard the 3-point line, and he just made a lucky shot.”

After Arnold gave the Bulldogs the one-point lead, Red Springs got off a 30-foot shot attempt as time expired, but missed.

The Red Devils led 31-23 at the end of the third quarter and expanded the lead to 37-25 with 6:37 remaining after 3s by Khalif Brown and Jeremiah Chavis, leaving Red Springs primed to end the 16-game losing streak with which it entered the contest. But the Bulldogs outscored the Red Devils 23-10 over the final 5:42.

“They just outplayed us the first three quarters,” Gaskins said. “They wanted it more than we did. They had more energy. But then the last, in the fourth quarter, about the six-minute mark, we started playing with intensity, and the momentum changed. Instead of (Red Springs) playing to win, they started playing to keep from losing.”

“We’re not accustomed to playing in this position,” Patterson said. “I felt like our guys let off the gas. We started to not lose instead of playing to win. We went from being aggressive to being conservative. St. Pauls pressed the entire game; the difference was, the first half we were trying to attack that press.”

As Red Springs began to more frequently turn the ball over, Tykeem Oxendine scored a pair of baskets to start St. Pauls’ comeback before Antwan McKoy scored on the next two trips of for the Bulldogs, cutting the Red Springs lead to 37-33 with 4:28 left.

“(Oxendine) got some key cross-court passes he intercepted, and converted some of them,” Gaskins said. “(McKoy) was a little bit more offensive-minded this game than any game he’s played. He usually doesn’t even score a basket.”

In the following moments, St. Pauls twice got within one, with Oxendine and McKoy each scoring another bucket in the stretch, before Theophilus Setzer hit a putback to give the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead with 2:35 on the clock.

“Going into halftime, we were kind of down on ourselves,” Arnold said. “Coming out of halftime, we picked up the intensity; the more we picked it up, the more we became as a team, and executed like coach always wanted us to do.”

St. Pauls didn’t score again for the next two minutes, allowing Red Springs to retake the lead by hitting some — but not all — of its free throws; the Red Devils led 46-42 with 40 seconds left after a Khalif Brown make at the line before Oxendine banked in a 3 to cut the lead 46-45 with 29 seconds remaining.

Oxendine scored 11 points and McKoy had 10 to lead Red Springs.

Jadien Brown scored 20 points for the Red Devils, with Khalif Brown tallying 11 and Chavis netting seven.

Jadien Brown’s big night featured 11 first-quarter points including three triples as Red Springs took a 14-8 lead by the end of the period.

“Me and (Jadien) have been talking a lot. … And I’m just letting him know, hey man, you’ve got to give us more,” Patterson said. “It’s mandated, you have to. If you want to try to turn the season around, you’ve got to give us more.”

An 11-0 second-quarter run stretched the Red Springs lead to 25-10, with two Chavis baskets and a Jadien Brown 3 as part of the stretch. Setzer hit two baskets as part of a 6-0 St. Pauls run to close the half and make it a 25-16 game at intermission.

Each team managed just two third-quarter field goals; St. Pauls closed to 28-23 before Joshua Sanderson hit one free throw and a subsequent basket in the final seconds of the quarter to make it 31-23 heading into the fourth.

St. Pauls hopes to use Thursday’s thrilling win as a springboard into further success as the Bulldogs move deeper into conference play; they host Fairmont next Friday.

“I’ve still got my mantra on my shoulder: work hard, get better, no excuses,” Gaskins said. “That’s what we’re doing. I told them this week, I don’t care if we win another game, learn how to play basketball — and that’s what we’re teaching them to do.”

For Red Springs, which hosts Clinton next Friday, Patterson hopes the bitter defeat can be a turning point in the season, saying he felt he walked into a “different locker room” following Thursday’s game.

“Guys were really upset, guys were crying. When you go in there and you see that, you can tell the guys haven’t given up,” Patterson said. “They haven’t given up, they haven’t thrown in the towel on the season — because we’ve been through the most I’ve seen in a long time.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.