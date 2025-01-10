FAIRMONT — Fairmont senior forward Taniya Simms scored her 1,000th career point in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 60-12 win over Midway for the Lady Tornadoes.

Simms scored 14 points with 10 rebounds, reaching the milestone scoring mark on two free throws with seven minutes remaining.

Fairmont (11-1, 2-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) went on a 15-0 first-quarter run to take a 17-2 lead by the end of the period. The Golden Tornadoes led Midway 31-6 at halftime and 50-9 at the end of the third.

Midway (5-6, 0-2 Southeastern) was held to just five field goals for the game, with one each in the first, third and fourth quarter and two in the second.

Lyric McNair scored 16 points with 10 rebounds for Fairmont, Niah Smith had 10 points with five assists and 10 steals, Miah Smith scored six points with five rebounds and six steals and Aaliyah Duran scored six points with three steals.

Peyton Herring led Midway with four points.

Fairmont plays next Friday at St. Pauls in a battle for first place in the conference.

Tornadoes boys top Midway

A stat-sheet-stuffing performance by Fairmont senior guard Xavier Johnson helped lead the Golden Tornadoes boys to a 57-44 conference win over visiting Midway Thursday.

Johnson scored 26 points with 15 rebounds, six steals and four blocks for Fairmont (9-3, 2-0 Southeastern).

Fairmont began the game on a 10-0 run and led 17-5 at the end of the first quarter. The Golden Tornadoes led 17-10 before another 10-0 run gave them a 27-10 lead over Midway (9-2, 1-1 Southeastern) with 3:09 left in the first half. Fairmont led 31-18 at halftime and 48-33 at the end of the third quarter.

Josiah Billings scored nine points with 11 rebounds for Fairmont, Calvin Johnson had eight points, Kaiden Filmore and Xavion Pittman each contributed six points and Ayden Cummings dished five assists.

Rams boys fall to South View

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost Thursday’s United-8 Conference contest at South View 62-39.

South View (7-6, 3-1 United-8) took a 22-9 lead after the first quarter and led 30-21 at halftime and 41-30 at the end of the third.

Collin Sampson led Purnell Swett (2-10, 1-3 United-8) with 24 points and five rebounds, while Jeremiah Barnes scored 13 points.

Antrell Gilmore scored 24 points to lead the Tigers, with Demarcus Spearman also scoring eight.

Purnell Swett also lost 63-50 in a nonconference tilt Wednesday at Pine Forest.

Pine Forest (9-6) led 11-9 after the first quarter, 33-24 at halftime and 49-36 at the end of the third quarter.

Collin Sampson scored 19 points for the Rams, Jeremiah Barnes had 18 points and James Swett scored six points with five rebound and three steals.

Derek Green led Pine Forest with 18 points, Kabori Simmons scored 14 and Christian Baynes and Angelo Jones each had nine.

Purnell Swett hosts Douglas Byrd next Friday.

South View tops Lady Rams

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team took a 62-38 loss Thursday at South View.

South View (10-3, 4-0 United-8 Conference) led 19-13 after the first quarter and outscored Purnell Swett (4-9, 1-3 United-8) 13-3 in the second quarter to take a 32-16 halftime lead. The Tigers led 47-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Zaylee Hunt scored 11 points to lead Purnell Swett and Kamryn Locklear had five.

Danauje Brooks scored 27 points for South View and Jordynn Parnell had 22.

Pirates rout Gray’s Creek

The Lumberton boys basketball team earned a 76-43 win over United-8 foe Gray’s Creek on Thursday.

Amare Jones scored 25 points with nine rebounds and eight assists for the Pirates (11-3, 3-1 United-8). Jaiden Shephard had 17 points with 17 rebounds and four steals, Lonnie Porter scored nine points with nine assists and Nate Lawson scored nine points.

Lumberton’s girls suffered a 45-39 loss to the Bears.

Lumberton plays next Friday at Seventy-First.