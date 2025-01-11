PEMBROKE — Even when facing adversity, the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team never doubts itself.

Even with a 19-point first-quarter deficit, the Lady Braves stayed calm and kept believing they could come back.

That belief was the origin of a comeback Saturday, as UNCP chipped away for the rest of the game and contained King defensively to earn a 55-49 win.

“At first, it was a little punch in the face, but it’s nothing like we’re not used to,” Braves senior point guard Stella Mollica said. “I feel like every day at practice we’re challenged, and we’re up for that challenge, so as soon as the first quarter ended we rallied together and pulled it somewhat close before half, and then the second half was ours.”

A battle-tested Braves (13-3, 7-1 Conference Carolinas) team, which is the two-time reigning Conference Carolinas champion, never lost confidence in itself, even through a difficult first 10 minutes of the contest.

“We knew we had it,” Braves sophomore guard Anastasia Sinclair said. “Even during those media timeouts, we were always talking to each other, trying to figure out what was going wrong so that we could fix it and be successful for the rest of the game.”

King (5-8, 3-3 Conference Carolinas) held a 23-4 lead with 18 seconds left in the first quarter, using a 16-0 lead over a seven-minute span of the period to build that advantage, led by six points from Mariya Williams in the stretch.

“That first quarter might have been one of the worst quarters I’ve ever been a part of in the nine years I’ve been here, period, even at any point,” Braves associate head coach Donald Bohannon said. “And I don’t even know what the real issue was. They were just outhustling us, hitting all their shots, our defense was very passive.

“That being said, we held them to 26 points in the last 30 minutes of the game, so I think they got over what it was, and really battled,” he continued. “This was an actual adversity game that they played through and actually dealt with it.”

UNCP scored the last points of the first quarter, a Sinclair layup with eight seconds left to make it 23-6; early in the second quarter, two Mollica 3s began to bring the Braves closer, then a basket-and-1 and an additional layup by Hannah Russell pulled the Braves within 10 at 31-21 with 1:12 left in the half. A Sinclair layup and two Mollica free throws got the Braves within single digits at the break, 33-25.

“Coming out for the second quarter, I felt like we had to really shift our mentality and really implement what we went over at practice, what we went over at scout, so that we could be successful for the rest of the game instead of getting dogged on like we did in the first (quarter),” Sinclair said.

After King shot 61.5% in the first quarter, the Tornado were held to a 33.3% rate in the second quarter, as the Braves did not allow a 3 and made it more difficult for King to drive to the basket.

The Braves entered halftime trailing by eight but with some momentum after cutting into the lead significantly in the second quarter.

“Coach (Kendra Samuels-Eaton) just said we’re not going to get it all back at once, and we didn’t,” Bohannon said. “It was just kind of three steps forward, two steps back for a little bit until they really put their foot down and said, OK, you’re not getting a bucket here and we’re going to get a stop and go get a bucket.”

UNCP quickly closed to a five-point gap early in the third quarter when a Natalie Evington 3 made it 35-30, and got within five again when Kelci Adams hit a 3 moments later. The lead stabilized around three to five points over the next few minutes, with both sides in the midst of a field-goal drought, but a pair of baskets by Malea Garrison and Mollica made it 39-37 with 1:02 left in the third.

King answered with baskets by Le’Aije Ellington and Williams before Adams hit a contested triple at the quarter buzzer; King took a 43-40 lead to the fourth quarter.

UNCP held King to six fourth-quarter points, all of which came in the final two minutes. That defense not only helped keep King off the scoreboard, but helped the Braves add to their total.

Layups by Mollica on back-to-back possessions, the second coming off a steal, gave UNCP its first lead, 44-43, with 8:08 to go. Two more fast-break baskets, by Adams off a Sinclair rebound and by Sinclair off her own steal, made it 48-43.

“I think that’s how we pulled away, we started pressuring the ball and they were tired,” Mollica said. “We knew once they were tired, and we had the energy to just keep going at them on defense, that’s what got us our points and fueled our offense.”

The Braves scored just one field goal over the final 6:42, a Clark layup at the 3:15 mark to make it 50-43, but the defense combined with some Braves free throws helped keep the Tornado at arms length. Mariya Williams’ layup-and-1 with 27 seconds left cut the lead to 53-49, but Mollica hit two free throws and the Braves got another defensive stop, enabling them to run out the clock.

Mollica finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for UNCP. Russell scored nine points with six rebounds, Sinclair had eight points with six assists, Adams had seven points and seven rebounds and Garrison scored six points with eight rebounds.

Williams led King with 17 points, eight rebounds and six steals and Sarah Thompson had 10 points with four rebounds for the Tornado. Ellington scored nine points with four rebounds.

UNCP plays Wednesday at Chowan.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.