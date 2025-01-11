PEMBROKE — Despite winning nine of its first 13 games, it has been rare this season for the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team to play to its capabilities for all 40 minutes, including close, comeback wins against Erskine and Barton in its last two outings.

Saturday against King, the Braves were efficient on both ends and dominant throughout in a 97-63 rout of the Tornado.

“We came out a lot more polished offensively,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “I thought we shared the ball a lot more, I thought we were looking for our teammates a lot more. I thought we looked more succinct, and then the proudest thing I was was in the second half, when we really weren’t making shots as much as we were in the first half, it didn’t really affect our defense until really late in the game. I thought we still sat down, we guarded, we made them make tough shots, so I was really proud of that.”

All nine of the major-minute players for UNCP (10-4, 8-0 Conference Carolinas) scored at least four points; five scored in double figures.

Dallas Gardner led the way with 16 points and had five rebounds for the Braves. Joe’l Pettiford scored 15 points with six rebounds, Quay Watson tallied a career-high 14 points, Bradlee Haskell had 11 points with five assists and JaJuan Carr scored 10 points with five rebounds. Two more players scored seven points, Elijah Cobb and Jonathan Kurtas, with Kurtas grabbing a team-high eight rebounds in just 15 minutes.

“(The balance is) good,” Pettiford said. “Our whole moda was to come into this game, play as a team, share the ball. It was going to be a physical game.”

“I thought a lot of guys contributed, which was also nice to see,” Richards said. “I felt like we’ve been riding a couple guys on the offensive end the last couple of games, so it’s good to see as a team effort to go out there and show how many pieces we have, because I think when we play like that, we do have a lot of pieces. As long as we can continue to defend and rebound, offensively if we can play like that, I think we can be a tough cover.”

Defensively, UNCP held King (5-9, 3-3 CC) to a 39.7% clip from the field and a 16.7% mark from distance, forcing 16 turnovers by the Tornado.

“When we just come out with a lot of energy, we just tend to play well. I feel like every time we come out with a lot of energy, that’s how we’re always going to play,” said Watson, the Braves’ freshman guard. “Coach is a big defensive coach, so we just try our best to make him proud.”

UNCP led 10-8 at the first media timeout when Haskell, who came off the bench for just the second time in the last three seasons, entered the game for the Braves. Haskell scored on the first successive possession, assisted a Josh Berenbaum layup on the next, then after a Watson 3, Haskell also hit a 3 to complete a 10-1 run and give the Braves a 20-9 lead at the 12:02 mark.

The Braves had just just two field goals over an eight-minute stretch, both by Pettiford, but continued to build their lead by hitting nine of 10 free throws in the span, leading 35-22 with 4:58 left in the half.

By that point, an 18-4 Braves run had already begun; it continued with an Cobb 3, then with back-to-back triples by Ant Abraham and Watson and a subsequent steal and layup by Watson that made it a 51-26 game in the final minute of the half. UNCP led 51-28 at the break.

Watson led the Braves’ first-half scoring with 10 points.

“I felt like I had a — just going out there and playing my game, just doing what I do, spreading the ball, scoring, playing defense,” Watson said.

“We always thought that he’d make a positive step towards our level,” Richards said. “We didn’t know how soon; obviously he’s kind of been thrown in the fire this year because of some injuries, but we’ve been really proud of how he’s handled it. … If he can continue to be a constant contributor to our team on both ends, it just gives us another piece that makes us better.”

King scored the first basket of the second half, but UNCP responded with a 19-2 run to take a 70-32 lead with 13:09 remaining. Gardner scored nine of the Braves’ first 13 points in the stretch, then Pettiford scored three straight baskets to finish the span.

“My role, rebounding, just doing everything at 100%,” Pettiford said. “These last two games, I was kind of not in my — like coach said, find a way to get my mojo back, so I think this game was able to get me out there, get me going.”

UNCP twice stretched its lead to 41 points, and led by 30 points or more through the duration of the game.

Mikhail Pocknett led King with 15 points and Xavier Betancourt scored 14 points for the Tornado.

UNCP seeks to continue its nine-game winning streak and remain perfect in Conference Carolinas play when it takes on Chowan Wednesday in Murfreesboro.

“Hopefully what we can kind of take for this is that when we actually key in on the things that make us successful — sharing the ball offensively, sprinting in transition, and then always the defense and rebounding part — we can be a pretty darn good team,” Richards said. “And we’re going to need to be going into Chowan on Wednesday. … It’s going to take every bit of focus and effort and energy and application of our identity to get out of Chowan with a win on Wednesday.”

