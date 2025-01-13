PEMBROKE – Joey Bruscino (125 pounds), Logan Robinson (133) and Nigel Williams (197) all brought home titles to highlight action on Sunday at the BraveTough Open.

The trio combined for 11 bonus-point wins, with Bruscino and Robinson each turning in perfect 6-0 days on the mat.

Tyler Nelson (149), Aspen Talbot (165), Quintez Shipman (184), Christopher Dickey (197) and Daniel Karmanov (285) all finished runner-up in their respective weight divisions.

Bryson Harper (125), Chance Cottingham (133), Jose Zambrano Canuto (184) and Massimo Sullivan (285) each took third-place finishes in their weight classes.

Bryce Gadson took fourth at 197 pounds, while Sam Hutchison (133), Mike Lowry (157), Mason Diemert (184) and Tkaii Gaither (197) all took fifth place to round out the top-five finishers for the Braves.

Eighteen Braves wrestlers picked up two or more wins at the event.

The Braves will be back in action Saturday, as they head to Emory, Va. to compete in the Wasps Open hosted by Emory & Henry College.