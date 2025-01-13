RED SPRINGS — Red Springs High School will host the fifth annual MLK Basketball Classic on Saturday, with six basketball games at Raymond M. Ammons Gymnasium as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

Three boys and three girls games will be played, with each featuring at least one Robeson County team.

The Red Springs boys will start off the day by facing East Columbus at 10 a.m. Other boys matchups include Fairmont against Whiteville at 1:30 p.m. and St. Pauls against Lakewood at 5 p.m.

Fairmont’s girls will face Hoke County at 11:45 a.m. St. Pauls’ girls will play Lumberton at 3:15 p.m. and Red Springs’ girls will play Purnell Swett at 6:45 p.m.

Admission is $10.

Red Springs established the MLK Classic in 2020, seeking to bring an MLK Day weekend basketball event to the area after seeing other similar events around the state. After the event was not held in 2021 due to COVID-19, it returned in 2022.

The event includes initiatives to raise awareness regarding racial equality, as well as other community initiatives, and celebrate King’s legacy ahead of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, which commemorates the 96th birthday of the late civil rights leader.