LUMBERTON — A partnership between the Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) and UNC Health Southeastern resulted in the district’s first-ever unified Sports Physical Day, with more than 1,200 middle and high school students signed up to participate.

Local students in grades 6-12 were invited to receive comprehensive physical exams from UNC Health Southeastern’s sports medicine professionals, an initiative aimed at supporting student-athletes’ health ahead of the upcoming sports seasons. The event was held on May 9, 2025, despite rainy weather, and drew participation from a wide array of medical professionals and volunteers.

“This is the first time we have collectively held a Robeson County middle and high school sports physical day,” said PSRC Athletic Director Glenn Patterson.

Dr. James Slauterbeck, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with UNC Health Orthopedics at Southeastern Health Park and UNC Health Southeastern, emphasized the significance of the screenings and the participation of multiple medical professionals during the administration of physicals.

“We’re just extremely excited about today’s event despite the rain,” Dr. Slauterbeck said Friday morning. “We have a great turnout of medical professionals across multiple specialties and educational backgrounds here to make this a successful event.”

Vital sign assessments, height and weight measurements, and physical health screenings were provided during the event. Clinic Nurse Deborah Peterson was seen preparing equipment ahead of the exams, conducting a trial run with Rehab Tech Eli Caballero of UNC Health

Southeastern’s Carolina Complete Rehabilitation to ensure smooth operation. PSRC Board of Education Chairman Vonta Leach also provided refreshments for students.

The opportunity for students came through a partnership that builds on an existing relationship between the district and UNC Health Southeastern. The hospital already provides athletic trainers for high school sporting events. This enhanced effort ensures that student-athletes have not only timely access to care during the season but also proactive support before they step onto the field.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson applauded the collaborative effort.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our student-athletes to get the care and screenings they need to stay healthy, compete safely, and enjoy meaningful experiences with their teams,” Dr. Williamson said. “We would like to thank UNC Health Southeastern and UNC Physicians Network for hosting the event and for the impact it has made on our students and school communities.”

The success of the event was a point of pride for district leaders, including the district’s athletic director.

“I’m excited about the outcome of this first event and I’m looking forward to this being an annual event,” Patterson said.

