PITTSBORO — The Red Springs girls soccer team struggled in Tuesday’s first-round North Carolina High School Athletic Association state-playoff game at Seaforth, falling to the Hawks in a 9-0 decision.

“It was tough for us, they had some really talented girls, and their skill was just more than what we could do,” Red Springs coach Andrew Hughes said. “It’s a disappointing way to end the season.”

Seaforth (18-2-1), the No. 4 seed in the 2A East Region, led 8-0 at halftime, then scored one second half goal to end the match early.

Caitlin Erman scored six goals to lead Seaforth.

“She was just relaxed the whole game,” Hughes said. “She didn’t rush anything, and she was able to put the ball anywhere she wanted to put it. A lot of the people we face, they get the ball and shoot to a general area, but she shoots to a specific point within the goal and it goes there.”

Carsyn Ward scored two goals with one assist, Sofia Viana had one goal with three assists and Lillian Adamo had one assist for the Hawks.

Seaforth will host No. 13 N.C. School of Science and Math – Durham in the second round on Thursday.

No. 29 Red Springs (12-7) won its most games in a season in recent history, reaching the state playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Red Springs restarted its soccer program in the spring of 2022 after not playing for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic; the freshmen from that first team in the program’s resumption are now seniors.

“They weren’t very good (as freshmen), they were learning at everything, and we were getting beat badly almost every game,” Hughes said. “The girls didn’t give up, they didn’t quit and they didn’t back down; they kept coming out and they kept working, and the next year they improved a little bit. Last year they improved and almost got to the playoffs and missed it. This year, we won the most that we’ve ever won, and making the playoffs.”

Hughes said the “determination and grit” that his team has shown on the soccer pitch are characteristics that he knows will serve them well in life.

“In their life, when times get hard, they can remember back when times were hard when they were playing soccer and how they pushed forward and made it to the good season. … They can remember that, when they’re in a tough season in life, and keep moving forward until the good days come again,” Hughes said. “I’d rather coach them than anybody else. I’d pick them over Messi, over Ronaldo. And I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”