Lumberton baseball coach Jeff McLamb and player Nolan Groner look on during a 2023 Robeson County Slugfest game against St. Pauls in Red Springs.

LUMBERTON — After a season as the biggest run producer for the United-8 Conference co-champion Lumberton baseball team, along with his solid defensive work behind the plate, the Pirates’ Brody Stueck has been named United-8 Conference baseball Player of the Year.

Stueck hit .455 in his junior season, leading the Pirates with 26 RBIs and compiling 30 hits, including five doubles and a triple. He also stole five bases and had a .988 fielding percentage with just two errors as the Pirates’ catcher.

Just as Lumberton shared the United-8 title with Gray’s Creek, Pirates coach Jeff McLamb was named as co-Coach of the Year in the conference alongside the Bears’ Jeff Nance. McLamb led the Pirates to a 15-9 record and a first-round state-playoff berth, earning its most wins since 2015, which was also the program’s last conference championship and state-playoff appearance. Lumberton also reached the championship game of the United-8 tournament.

Three Lumberton players earned first-team All-Conference selections: junior pitcher/shortstop Brennan Griffin (.434 average, 33 hits, 30 runs, 14 RBIs, 14 stolen bases), sophomore pitcher/utility Caiden Hall (.339 average, 20 hits, 14 RBIs, 13 runs, seven stolen bases; 3-1 record, 3.78 ERA, 46 strikeouts) and senior pitcher/utility Landon Claar (.356 average, 15 runs, 11 stolen bases; 5-2 record, 3.42 ERA, 38 strikeouts).

Purnell Swett senior third baseman/pitcher Chandon Sanderson (.357 average, 25 hits, 26 runs, 15 RBIs, 18 stolen bases; 4-4 record, 1.57 ERA, 49 strikeouts) also earned first-team All-Conference honors.

Two more Rams were selected as second-team All-Conference honorees in senior infielder Camden Hunt (.311 average, 20 runs, 17 RBIs, three triples, 13 stolen bases) and sophomore pitcher/infielder Joseden Oxendine (.323 average, 19 RBIs, 14 runs; 1-5 record, 1.82 ERA, 39 strikeouts).

Lumberton senior first baseman Issac Simmons (.444 average, 19 runs, nine stolen bases) was also a second-team selection.

Purnell Swett senior outfielder Easton Oxendine (.267 average, 18 runs, 13 RBIs, two home runs, eight doubles) and sophomore outfielder Conley Jacobs (.277 average, 19 runs, 11 RBIs, eight stolen bases) each earned honorable-mention selections.