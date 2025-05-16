PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke graduate student Seth Willis raked in another postseason award, as the right-handed reliever was named to the NCBWA All-Region Second Team, the organization announced Friday afternoon.

Friday’s release marked the 15th time in the last 17 full seasons the Black & Gold has been represented on the All-Region team.

A first-year player for the Braves after transferring from Tusculum, Willis compiled a 5-2 record and a Conference Carolinas-leading ten saves. The Vale native made a team-high 22 appearances, and posted a 4.05 ERA across 46.2 innings, while recording 61 strikeouts and holding opponents to a paltry .209 batting average.

The UNC Pembroke track & field team also continued a long-standing tradition for itself when three student-athletes were named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Outdoor All-Southeast Region team.

Cole Thomas earned the honor in the men’s pole vault for the third time in his career, Carina Fiorucci was selected in the women’s pole vault for the second-straight season, while Trent Brown earned the honor for the first time in the men’s decathlon.

The announcement marks the 14th-consecutive season both the men’s and women’s squads have been represented on the All-Region team.

The top five individuals in each event from each region earned all-region honors, in addition to each of the members of the region’s top three relay teams. The regions used for this award include the Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West.

The announcement marks the 11th-straight season that the Black & Gold has had multiple student-athletes on the distinguished list.