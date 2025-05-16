Purnell Swett’s Easton Oxendine, center, signed to play college baseball at Regent University during a ceremony Thursday in Pembroke. He is pictured with his family, coaches and school administrators.

PEMBROKE — Through his senior year at Purnell Swett, Easton Oxendine reinvented himself as a baseball player, through work with Edmund Locklear and the Rams coaching staff as well as personal coach Jeff Edwards.

The result is an opportunity to play at the college level, as Oxendine signed Friday to play at Regent University.

“I’m a whole lot different player,” Oxendine said. “Especially going to a college now, I have to work even harder than before I got the offer. I think I’m a whole lot better player now. Growing, seeing new things come.”

“From when I got here in August until the end of the season, he’s worked hard, he’s improved. Easton’s biggest knock with me was his playing left field; he exceeded expectations this year and he played a hell of an outfield,” Locklear said, crediting positional work with Rams assistant coach Jordan Cummings as key to Oxendine’s improvement. “The last couple of games, the Lumberton 2-1 ballgame, I think he made two or three outstanding plays in left field that could’ve easily been doubles or triples, and that’s just a testament to his work ethic in the gym and on the baseball field this year.”

Oxendine will join a brand new program at Regent, with the Royals set to begin competition in the National Christian College Athletic Association in the spring of 2026. Regent is located in Virginia Beach, Virginia, roughly a four-hour drive from Pembroke.

“I like being close to the beach, I thought that was cool, and the coach has a lot of confidence in me. And it’s a new program, straight freshmen and sophomores, so it’s a good chance for me to get to play there, so I like that. And it’s like a fresh start for me, meeting new people, stuff like that, so that made it a good easy option for me.”

Oxendine hit .267 in his senior season for the Rams, with 18 runs and 13 RBIs, knocking eight doubles with one triple and two home runs. He stole five bases, and a .967 fielding percentage represents his strong defensive season.

“They’re getting a good kid, a kid who shows up every day, works hard and is going to give you all he’s got when he’s out on the field,” Locklear said. “He’s a good kid in the classroom, respectable kid, and he’s going to put in the work to keep getting better.”

“It was a huge dream of mine,” Oxendine said. “My freshman year, I didn’t get a lot of playing time, just grinding, working my way up. It was a lot of grinding but it worked out for me.”

Robeson Community College, Southeastern Community College and Louisburg College were among the “five or six” offers Oxendine received, he said. He joins his sister, Maddison, as a college athlete after she played soccer at UNC Pembroke.

