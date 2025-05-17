St. Pauls looks to find relay glory again at states

St. Pauls’ Antwan McKoy follows through after throwing a weighted ball during practice Wednesday in St. Pauls. McKoy will compete in the shot put at the state championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Red Springs’ Tae Brown throws the discus during practice Wednesday in Red Springs. Brown will compete in the discus at the state championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Red Springs’ Jakelsin Mack, right, hands the baton to Jakesin Mack, left, during practice Wednesday in Red Springs. The Macks, Timothy Putman and T.J. Ellerbe will run the 4x200 relay for the Red Devils at the state championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Fairmont’s Malachi McKinnon runs during a training session Wednesday in Lumberton. McKinnon will compete in the 300-meter hurdles at the state championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Red Springs’ Monica Washington throws the shot put during practice Wednesday in Red Springs. Washington will compete in the shot put at the state championships for the fourth time Saturday in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — A year ago, a St. Pauls relay team ran to a state championship.

At the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A track & field state championship Saturday at North Carolina A&T’s Truist Stadium in Greensboro, the Bulldogs — including some of the same runners — will have three chances to add another title.

St. Pauls’ boys 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams will each run at the state meet, with Red Springs’ 4×200 team also joining in the competition. Red Springs’ Monica Washington and Tae Brown and St. Pauls’ Antwan McKoy will participate in throwing events, while Fairmont’s Malachi McKinnon will take to the track in the 300-meter hurdles.

While St. Pauls’ 4×400 team was the winning relay a year ago, it might be the Bulldogs’ 4×100 team of Quintell McNeill, Yoshua McBryde, Malachi Locklear and Tykeem Oxendine who has the best chance for a high finish on Saturday. The 4×100 team won the 2A Mideast Regional championship last week in 43.49 seconds.

“I got out and had a pretty good start, and I handed to Yosh,” McNeill said. “After I handed it to him, I just knew we won.”

“It was a smooth race,” St. Pauls coach Charles Johnson said. “There was no pressure for them to have to push, so I think they ran fast enough to win the region. So this week there will be a little push, but it’s better that you run harder, so I think we might can pull off an upset.”

The Bulldogs have the ninth-fastest seed time, the fastest in the first heat. Last year’s St. Pauls 4×100 team, including McNeill, Locklear and Oxendine, finished 14th at states.

“The feeling in 4×1 (at regionals), it was good,” Oxendine said. “I’m still greedy for that state title. … We’ve got a good shot.”

In the 4×400, McNeill and Theophilus Setzer remain from the Bulldogs’ 2024 state championship team, which also featured Markeon Fletcher and Charles Johnson. The returners hope to use that winning experience to help them run as strong of a race on Saturday.

“I definitely think it helps having two legs come back, and we got some strong people to replace the ones we lost last year,” Setzer said. “I’m feeling really good about running it on Saturday.”

“I can learn off what I did last year,” McNeill said. “I know what we did last time and I know we can do a little bit better, I know there’s stuff I’ve got to improve on and I’m working on that.”

Oxendine and Donel Thomas join McNeill and Setzer for the 4×400 after the Bulldogs finished second at regionals in 3:30.88, more than seven seconds off the pace that won the state title last year. St. Pauls has the 12th-fastest seed time and will be in the first heat.

“They’ve just got to go out there and run,” Johnson said. “They’ve got one shot at it, leave it all on the track, can’t say anything else if you do all of that.”

St. Pauls and Red Springs will run in neighboring lanes in the first heat of the 4×200; St. Pauls has the 12th-fastest seed time after clocking a 1:30.65 at regionals, good for third place, while the Red Devils have the 14th-fastest seed time at 1:31.54, which placed fourth at regionals.

The Bulldogs’ lineup will include McNeill, Adrian Berry, Setzer and Oxendine, who has subbed into this relay in place of McBryde, who will focus solely on the 4×100.

“(It’s) just finishing, just finishing hard,” Setzer said. “Making sure the handoffs are good. I like our chances to win that too.”

While St. Pauls’ seed time would suggest a team with an uphill climb to contend for the podium, Johnson feels confident that his team will be fresher for the event than at regionals.

“We weren’t fresh, they weren’t ready to run the 4×2 at regionals, we just came off (another race),” Johnson said. “They’ll be stretched and ready to run, so we can compete. There’s only a few seconds of difference in there, and we ran it tight (last week); they’re going to be loose this time.”

Red Springs brings twins Jakesin Mack and Jakelsin Mack along with Timothy Putman and T.J. Ellerbe to run the relay. After struggling in the event earlier in the season, the group put together a much stronger run at regionals to qualify for states.

“They went out there, and Timothy Putman ran like his life was on the line,” Red Springs boys track coach Marshall McRae said. “He’s been a great tool, as well as T.J., the Mack twins. With them, they’re excited because they said they hadn’t been to states in a while. With them going back, especially in their last year, it’s phenomenal. As far as the state rankings, all the times are right there, so I feel like it’s anybody’s meet, depending on what team shows up.”

For the Macks, both seniors, finishing their high school athletic career at states marks a bittersweet occasion.

“Hopefully I can get a trophy or a medal to show my future ones one day, that’s how I feel about that,” Jakelsin Mack said. “You’ve got to keep going on, life moves and you’ve got to go with it.”

“I didn’t really get to play football because I tore my ACL, so I’m putting everything I’ve got into track,” Jakesin Mack said. “So just being able to be there Saturday is going to be a blessing, and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”

Washington set for final throw

Red Springs’ Washington will also finish her prep sports career at states after countless competitive appearances in basketball, volleyball and track for the Red Devils.

“It means a lot to me, because I need to go out there and show, all these medals I worked for, all these awards I’ve got is for something,” Washington said.

Washington advanced to states in the shot put for the fourth straight year, winning the regional championship with a throw of 33 feet, 9 inches, which is the fifth-best seed score.

“I know what to expect and I definitely know from previous years, I know what I did wrong and what I need to fix,” Washington said. “This is my last year so I’ve got to realize, I’ve got to finish strong this year.”

Washington did not advance to states in the discus, a surprise after winning a regional championship in discus each of the last two years.

“What she does in one, if she doesn’t get where she wants to be, she goes 10 times harder in her next event,” Red Springs girls track coach Jamicia Lacy said. “It’s an equal balance; she still shows up with her 110%. … One’s going to outweigh the other and she’s been showing up and doing that with her same attitude and hard work, so I can’t be anything but proud of her.”

Washington has previous state championship finishes of eighth, 14th and 15th in shot put and also finished 10th and 16th in the discus the last two years.

Red Devils’ Brown, Bulldogs’ McKoy take on field events

While Washington makes her fourth states appearance, her teammate Brown will make his first as he participates in the discus.

“The competition level is definitely something I’m not used to, first year (at states),” Brown said. “I’m just locked in and ready.”

Brown finished second at regionals with a throw of 140-5, which is the eighth-best seed score.

“I think I went and looked at his (score) earlier … if he goes in there with a clear head, he should take top five easily,” McRae said. “He’s had a couple of good throws this week. Tae’s one of those kids, he hides his emotions very well; you’d never know that he’s nervous or how he’s throwing.”

Brown, who also plays football, hopes to use his track experience this season to help him on the gridiron.

“I think this is a great eye-opener for him to come out here and make it this far, because to be honest, we didn’t see it coming,” McRae said. “He went out there and did what he had to do. He’s a great kid, great in the classroom, and I’m excited for his future because I know that can be bright as well.”

Likewise, St. Pauls’ McKoy — a sophomore who has recently earned football offers from the likes of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and N.C. State — says his success in the shot put can help his play on St. Pauls’ defensive line.

“It’ll help with my punching power, most definitely, when it comes to football and stuff like that,” McKoy said.

McKoy finished fourth at regionals in 47-10.50 and has the 15th-best seed score as he makes his states debut.

“I ain’t going to lie, I’m a little bit nervous; I see some big numbers out there,” McKoy said. “But I’m out here practicing and stuff with the medicine balls, and I’m just going to get it done, do the best I can.”

“It’s exceptional, just for him to get the experience now,” Johnson said. “He’s got a regional under his belt, and now he’ll experience what they’re going to be throwing at states. That’s going to be fuel for his fire the next two years, to get that up under his belt. He wants to go win it, so he has the hunger, he has the drive, so he’s going to do some nice things.”

McKinnon looks for hurdles podium

While most track events are largely a measure of raw speed, the hurdles events require a good bit more technique.

“The thing about hurdles is, it’s all about technique; you can be a fast runner, but if you don’t have good technique, you can be beat by slow guys all the time,” Fairmont’s McKinnon said. “So it’s good, make sure you have your hips loose and make sure you just stride over the hurdle.”

He’s good at it, winning the regional championship in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.30 seconds. His seed time is the 12th-fastest, and the senior will make his states debut in the first heat.

“Coming in, actually, I was top three but the guy beside me had the fastest time,” McKinnon said of his regionals win. “But coming out of the blocks it felt really nice; the second hurdle, I kind of stumbled over it a little bit, so I was trying to catch up, but ultimately at the end of the race I was able to keep up with him and ultimately I just won it.”

“I think he shocked himself, for real, because going into the meet he was a little nervous,” Fairmont coach Quadrin Williams said. “When you’re facing more people that you know are going to make you run hard, of course you’re going to be nervous. But it pushed him, though, and Malachi is naturally a hard worker, so I really feel like running against people makes him run harder.”

While McKinnon, like all the runners, will be racing on the biggest stage they’ve competed on, Williams is encouraging his runner to just run his race.

“Ain’t nothing changed but the stage; nothing’s changed,” Williams said. “You know the hurdles, you’ve been running this race all year. Ain’t nothing changed, just run hard and finish, the same way we’ve trained all year.”

Field events begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, while the track events start at 1 p.m. The 4×200 will be the third event on the schedule, with the 4×100 a short time later; the 300-meter hurdles is around the middle of the event schedule, while the 4×400 will be the last event.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.