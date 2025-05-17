From the fringe

PSRC Coaches Fund tournament set for June 11

The Public Schools of Robeson County Coaches Fund golf tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11 at Fairmont Golf Club.

Registration is $70 per player or $280 per four-player team, including cart, green fee and snacks. All proceeds go to support the Robeson County Coaches Fund.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $100 per hole, with a deadline of June 1.

Check-in will be at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Prizes include $250 for first place, $150 for second place as well as closest to the pin and longest drive.

For more information or to register, contact Glenn Patterson Sr. at 910-785-9613 or Jerome Hunt at 910-301-5975.

Pinecrest Country Club news

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout with a 61, six strokes clear of runners-up Willie Jacobs and Willie Oxendine, who shot 67 and won a scorecard playoff for second-place. Kent Chavis, Alton Hagans and James H. Locklear were closest to the flag winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The Camp Pinehill Benefit Tournament will be played on Friday, May 30 with a 9 a.m. start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with a cost of $50 per player which includes a meal. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Lee Hunt and Tim Moore were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout winning in a playoff over Dennis Puckett and Robert Comer. Richard Lowery and J.B. Lowry were the winners of the second flight with Randy Bullard and J.D. McGirt coming in second place. Dennis Puckett, Danny Glasscock, Warren Bowen and J.B. Lowry were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 5 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Michael Connor with a 70, Bert Thomas 74, Tommy Davis 76, Tom Lee 76, Robert Lawson 77, Butch Lennon 77, Richard Coleman 77 and Barry Leonard 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].