Fairmont’s McKinnon, St. Pauls’ 4x200 11th at track state championship

St. Pauls’ Donel Thomas, left, hands off to Tykeem Oxendine, second from left, during the 4x400 relay at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

St. Pauls’ Theophilus Setzer runs during the 4x400 relay at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

St. Pauls’ Tykeem Oxendine, left, approaches the finish line during the 4x100 relay at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

Red Springs’ Jakelsin Mack, left, and St. Pauls’ Quintell McNeill, right, run at the start of the 4x200 relay at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

St. Pauls’ Theophilus Setzer, center right, and Red Springs’ T.J. Ellerbe, center left, approach the finish line during the 4x200 relay at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

Red Springs’ Tae Brown throws the discus during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

St. Pauls’ Antwan McKoy throws the shot put during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

Quintell McNeill comes out of the starting blocks during the 4x400 relay at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

Fairmont’s Malachi McKinnon clears a hurdle during the 300-meter hurdles at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

Red Springs’ Monica Washington throws the shot put during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — The St. Pauls track and field team left Saturday’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship with mixed feelings. On the one hand, they enjoyed the experience and finished as high as ninth in their three relays; on the other hand, they left feeling that they could have executed better.

The Bulldogs finished ninth overall in the boys 4×100 and 11th in the boys 4×200. St. Pauls also finished 13th in the 4×400.

Quintell McNeill, Yoshua McBryde, Malachi Locklear and Tykeem Oxendine ran the 4×100 in 43.75 seconds, finishing third in their heat. Eastern Wayne won the state championship in 42.25.

“Personally I didn’t feel like I had the best start I could’ve had, because I got a pretty bad start and that’s just how the rest of the race went down,” McNeill said. “We didn’t do bad, but we could’ve done better.”

“We had a good start,” Oxendine said. “I had to fight at the end, and I didn’t carry through all the way, we lost the battle.”

Last year, with three of the same runners, St. Pauls finished 14th in the 4×100. This year’s team won the 2A Mideast Regional title ahead of states.

“We just needed to finish the race on that one,” St. Pauls coach Charles Johnson said. “One of the legs didn’t run as well as they should have, but we’ll take it, it was an improvement from last year.”

The Bulldogs ran the 4×200 in 1:30.74 to finish third in the heat, with the lineup including McNeill, Adrian Berry, Oxendine and Theophilus Setzer.

“I felt like we did better in the 4×2 than we did in the 4×1,” McNeill said. “I still thought we could’ve improved in some aspects, but I’m not mad at it.”

“They didn’t execute,” Johnson said. “I think they ran OK, but a couple of legs didn’t execute the way they should have.”

Red Springs’ 4×200 team of Jakesin Mack, Jakelsin Mack, Timothy Putman and T.J. Ellerbe finished 14th overall and sixth in the heat in 1:32.87. West Stanly won in 1:28.17.

St. Pauls’ 4×400 team of McNeill, Oxendine, Donel Thomas and Setzer finished fifth in its heat and 13th overall at 3:33.45. The Bulldogs won the state championship in 2024 with two of the same runners; Seaforth became the new state champion Saturday, finishing in 3:21.34.

Washington ninth in shot put

As she stepped up for her final throw in the 2A girls shot put competition, the thought crossed Monica Washington’s mind that “this is literally it” as far as high school competition.

Washington’s decorated three-sport career concluded with a ninth-place finish in the shot put in her fourth state-championship appearance in the event.

“It wasn’t my best, I definitely could do better, which I always feel like you could do better at anything you do, but I’m happy,” Washington said. “I can’t be too mad about it.”

Washington’s best throw came in at 32 feet, 7 inches. North Surry’s Ella Riggs won the title in 41-3.25.

“All I knew is, every time I threw I was like, you can’t be in last place, you’ve got to make top 10, you’ve just got to,” Washington said. “That’s all that was going through my mind, you’ve got to finish at least top 10.”

Her ninth-place finish was just below an eighth-place finish in shot put in 2024; she also finished 14th in 2022 and 15th in 2023 in shot put and 10th and 16th in two previous states appearances in the discus.

Red Springs’ Tae Brown finished 12th in the 2A boys discus at 114-3. Owen Grismer of West Stanly threw 168-8 to take first place.

Antwan McKoy took 13th for St. Pauls in the 2A boys shot put in 40-6. East Burke’s Kolby Byrd won with a throw of 54-7.5.

McKinnon 11th in hurdles

Fairmont’s Malachi McKinnon described his race as “painful,” But the senior kept battling, finishing 11th overall and fourth in his heat in 42.09.

“I could’ve been more prepared, stretched a little better,” McKinnon said. “I was nervous.”

McKinnon won the Mideast Regional championship to advances to states.

McKinnon, a senior, said he struggled to clear the second of the race’s 10 hurdles.

“The first hurdle was fine, but the second hurdle, I messed up my steps and I started stuttering, and I ended up clicking my foot and it threw my rhythm off and I couldn’t catch back up,” McKinnon said.”

Madison’s Drake Marshall won the state championship at 38.92.

McKinnon enjoyed the big-stage experience that states provides the athletes.

“I enjoyed it, it was a great experience. It’s just helping me know that I’ve got to get better and help me prepare for (AAU) nationals.”

St. Pauls’ McNeill also felt that same sentiment.

“I feel like it was a good experience. I like running track, it’s a good atmosphere,” McNeill said. “I’m glad I got to experience this.”

