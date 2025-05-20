PEMBROKE — Postseason accolades continued for the UNC Pembroke baseball team as Landon Lucas earned Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Region honors, the organization announced Monday.

The selection marked the 14th time in the last 18 seasons that the Braves have been represented on the All-Region squad.

Lucas was named to the All-Region First Team at Utility/Pitcher after compiling a .301 average to go along with eight doubles, a triple, ten home runs, and a team-high 55 RBI. On the mound, the right-hander made 14 appearances (1 start) and logged a 4.05 ERA across 26.2 innings. The Blythewood, S.C. native compiled a 3-2 record to go along with one save, while holding opponents to a .219 batting average.

With his selection to the first team, Lucas will now transition to the D2CCA All-America ballot.