A runner from St. Pauls approaches the finish line to win the 4x400 relay at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs.

Runners begin the 1600-meters at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs. Eli Lowry, fourth from right, went on to win the race.

Runners from Prospect, Pembroke, St. Pauls and Parkton round the turn during the 4x400 relay at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs. St. Pauls went on to win the race.

Runners begin a head of the 400-meters at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs. Pembroke’s Eli Lowry, second from left, won the race.

Pembroke’s Eli Lowry, left, runs during the 1600-meters at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs. Lowry would ultimately win the event.

Runners from Pembroke and Lumberton Jr. High round the turn during the 4x100 relay at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs. Lumberton Jr. High won the event.

Littlefield’s Dontrell Townsend comes to the finish line during the 200-meter dash at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs.

Pembroke’s Eli Lowry approaches the finish line to win the 400-meters at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs.

Two runners from Orrum execute a handoff during the 4x200 relay at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs.

The Pembroke track team takes a group photo after being presented with the team runner-up trophy at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs.

The Littlefield track team takes a group photo after being presented with the team championship trophy at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs.

Eli Lowry, center, is presented with the Robeson County middle school Runner of the Year award by Craig Lowry, his grandfather and a Robeson County Board of Education member, as Robeson County Superintendent Freddie Williamson at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs.

A runner from St. Pauls leads into the turn during the 4x400 relay at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs. St. Pauls went on to win the race.

A runner from Lumberton Junior High School crosses the finish line to win the 4x100 relay at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs.

Two runners from Littlefield execute a handoff during the 4x200 relay at the Robeson County middle school boys track championship Monday in Red Springs. Littlefield won the event and the team championship.

RED SPRINGS — If Eli Lowry ran it, Eli Lowry won it.

The Pembroke Middle School eighth-grader was a perfect 3-for-3 in Monday’s Robeson County middle school boys track championship, winning the 400-meters, 800-meters and the 1600-meters.

His on-track success led to recognition at the meet’s conclusion as Robeson County middle school Runner of the Year.

“It’s what I was looking to do all year, since last year running,” Lowry said. “I worked really hard, especially in long distance, to prepare myself to win.”

The last race of the three was the most dramatic, with Lowry edging past two other runners in the finishing stretch to earn the win in the 1600-meters, which is one mile.

“That was giving it the rest I had,” Lowry said. “I knew I was probably going to be on the ground when I was done, I was really just hoping that I wasn’t going to stop going through it, especially on the last straightaway, I thought I was going to throw up. My goal really was to just finish, but I wanted to beat the other guys, that was just an added thing.”

The 400-meters was similarly close for Lowry, beating out a runner from Prospect.

“That’s really just an all-out sprint, and I knew Prospect was going to have people close to my time,” Lowry said. “We were close coming in down the final straightaway; I think I might’ve had a minute, he had a minute and one (second), so it was close. I had to prepare myself to sprint the entire time.”

Those two wins came towards the end of the afternoon; Lowry also began the meet by winning in the 800-meters.

“I had to start off strong and had to kind of set the pace to start in front and never let anybody get past me,” Lowry said. “I’ve just got to keep working, I was working hard to get to the goal. I knew I had to beat at least 2:28, that’s what the other guy had.”

Lowry has been a four-sport athlete for the last two school years at Pembroke, also plying football, basketball and soccer.

Lowry’s three wins helped Pembroke to a second-place team finish, with the Warriors finishing behind Littlefield, who claimed the title.

“It was one of the better performances we’ve had all season,” Littlefield coach Kissipher Brunson said. “All the kids, they’ve worked hard all season; they came to practice every day, worked hard, sweated. All the credit is due to them. Hard work, like I tell them, it’s not as easy as it looks. If it was easy everybody could do it.”

The Hornets won just one of the eight events — the 4×200 relay — but had numerous other top-three finishers to stack up the point total and win the team competition.

“My key sprinters were Zaylin Roberts, Aidan Bush, Josiah Britt,” Brunson said. “My distance runners were Steven Stone, Juan (Flores) and Cruz. Every track meet they brought in points, so I couldn’t ask for nothing more from them.”

Littlefield’s win in the 4×200 came as the relay team of Roberts, Keylan Locklear, Britt and Dontrell Townsend beat the field in the two-lap race.

“We killed that all season, that was our event,” Brunson said. “The 4×2, they really loved that, their passion was in the 4×2.”

Arian Powell of Lumberton Jr. High won the 100-meter dash, and was also part of a victorious 4×100 relay team for the Vikings alongside Traill Mitchell, Lorwensky Delinois and Travaughn McAllister.

Jamie Regino won the 200-meters for St. Pauls, and also helped lead the Bulldogs to victory in the 4×200 relay with Chase Jacobs, Jesus Bautista and Cooper Lacroix.

