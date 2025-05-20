St. Pauls athletic director Eric Sanders, right, speaks to Zakoreya Davis, second from left, and her family during Davis’ signing ceremony to William Peace held Monday in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — Into her senior year at St. Pauls, Zakoreya Davis wasn’t sure if she wanted to play college basketball or not.

“Before senior year, I felt like it wasn’t something that I wanted to do,” Davis said. “But coming into senior year and seeing how my season went, I felt like if I put my mind to it I would be really good at it and I felt like I would really bring something to that team and help them become a winning program, and just having fun.”

She found that fit at William Peace, and Monday Davis signed to play for the Pacers.

“(It was) just the atmosphere, being there, asking myself if I could see myself there outside of basketball, and it really just felt like home,” Davis said. “The coaches, (head coach Annalee Bollinger) is really, really sweet, and she just seems like she’s about winning, and that’s what I wanted.”

Similar to the uncertainty she once felt about playing college basketball, Davis was once unsure whether she wanted to play the sport in high school.

“Freshman year, I just felt like this sport isn’t for me. I don’t know what — it just wasn’t for me,” Davis said. “My mom had been wanting me to play, so I tried it out, (former St. Pauls coach Mike) Moses wanted me to play, Jaymar (Thompson), so I tried it out. And over the years, just making sure I put in the work and actually really trying my best, I knew I could be something throughout my sophomore year. And it became more fun to me, so just having fun and putting in the work, it’ll eventually pay off, and it has paid off.”

Davis showed major growth each year, and by her senior season averaged 10.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game; she was named Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year. The Bulldogs went 20-5 to finish second in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and reach the second round of the 2A state playoffs.

“To me, that’s what’s supposed to happen, every year you’re supposed to get better,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “I tell her all the time, every year you’re supposed to add something else to your game, so whether you work on free throws, whether it’s drop step, whether it’s rebounds, something’s got to change. … That goes to the fact that she’s put the work in, and she works so hard. In the summer, she believed in travel ball, being at every practice, just getting countless hours in and it showed on the court.”

A four-year varsity player, Davis has been part of 87 wins with the Bulldogs.

“They’re getting an amazing person,” Thompson said. “She’s still got growth in playing, but she’s an amazing person. With her work ethic, they’re getting an amazing player as well. She hasn’t hit her ceiling yet, so that’s good in some aspects. … They’re getting a steal.”

Davis picked William Peace, an NCAA Division-III program in the USA South Conference, over junior-college-level offers from Wake Tech and Louisburg. William Peace is approximately an 80-minute drive from St. Pauls.

“I don’t have to drive too far, my parents are right down the road if I need anything, I can just, one phone call away, I don’t have to wait or anything,” Davis said.

