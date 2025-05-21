PEMBROKE — Athletics department officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have announced on Monday morning a contract extension with Scotland Health Care System to serve as the official healthcare provider of UNCP athletics.

“Scotland Health is proud to continue our partnership with the UNC Pembroke athletics program,” said David Pope, CEO of Scotland Health Care. “We are honored to be selected once again as the premier healthcare provider for sports medicine, orthopedic, and primary care services for the athletes of Brave Nation. UNC Pembroke and the UNCP athletics program are a big part of what makes Pembroke such a special place. This partnership proves that we are committed to the students, faculty, and staff of UNC Pembroke and to the larger Pembroke community. When Brave Nation needs health care, Scotland Health is closer and better.”

The contract will run through the 2027-2028 school year. Under the terms of the contract, Scotland Health Care System will be the designated primary care physician to oversee athletic training staff operations. They will also provide on-site staffing for all home football, men’s and women’s basketball games, along with tournaments and special events.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Scotland Health Care System,” said Brendon Jonsson, UNCP’s assistant athletic director of athletic training & sports medicine. “Over the years, we have built strong relationships, and we look forward to continued growth and collaboration between UNC Pembroke and Scotland Health. Dr. Rick Alexander and Dr. Aaron Locklear have been instrumental in expanding services for our student-athletes. Their expertise and support have been vital to the success of our Athletic Training Department and Athletics as a whole. We deeply appreciate their commitment to high-quality care and look forward to the future of this partnership.”

Scotland Health Care will conduct and manage annual physicals for student-athletes, as well as ensure priority diagnostics. The company will also be launching a billable on-campus AT clinic pilot with terms to be mutually agreed upon at a future date.

“Scotland Health Care has proven through their service, attention to detail, and aggressiveness through this renewal process that they have our student-athletes and programs best interests in mind,” said UNCP Director of Athletics Dick Christy. “We are excited to continue and expand our partnership moving into the future.”