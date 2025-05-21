Four softball players from Purnell Swett and two from Lumberton earned first-team All-Conference honors when the United-8 Conference announced its postseason awards. Four more Pirates and two more Rams earned second-team or honorable-mention nods.

Purnell Swett’s first-team selections included Kamryn Locklear, Jayla Graham, Chloe Chavis and Lanna Haggans.

Locklear hit .514 with 39 runs, 13 RBIs, 12 doubles, three triples and 12 stolen bases, and also struck out 74 innings in 85 1/3 innings pitched. Graham hit .468 with 32 runs, 21 RBIs, 10 doubles and nine steals; Chavis hit .471 with 28 runs, 13 RBIs, 12 doubles, two home runs and 11 steals; and Haggans hit .430 with 33 RBIs, 15 runs, six doubles and three home runs.

Lumberton’s Jaelyn Hammond and Ava Hanna also earned first-team honors.

Hammond hit .537 with 44 hits, tying the Lumberton single-season record, and scored 38 runs with 26 RBIs, five doubles, three triples and 26 steals. Hanna hit .370 with 21 runs, 21 RBIs, seven doubles, four triples and eight steals; she was also 5-9 in the circle with a 3.78 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 87 innings pitched.

Second-team picks included Lumberton’s Norah Johnson (.306 average, 17 RBIs, 13 runs, two home runs; 5-9 pitching record, 3.78 ERA, 55 strikeouts, 87 innings pitched) and Jayla Hunt (.293 average, 20 RBIs, 16 runs, six doubles, one home run) and Purnell Swett’s Nylah Johnson (.388 average, 24 RBIs, 12 runs, six doubles, three home runs).

Honorable mentions included Lumberton’s Leea Wilkins (.288 average, 20 runs, nine steals) and Maliyah Hardin (.302 average, nine RBIs) and Purnell Swett’s Kiersten Strickland (.333 average, 16 RBIs).

Cape Fear’s Allie Dawson was named the United-8 Conference Player of the Year. Gray’s Creek, which won the conference championship in the regular season, boasted league Pitcher of the Year Haley McFarley and Coach of the Year Stuart Gilmer.