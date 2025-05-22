PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke athletics department continued to rake in honors on Wednesday morning when they Braves were announced as winners of the Conference Carolinas Joby Hawn Cup for the third consecutive season, while also being lauded with the women’s sports Joby Hawn trophy.

The Black & Gold raked in the Hawn Cup trophy for women’s sports for the third-straight season by collecting 83.1% of its maximum points, and outpaced Mount Olive who finished in second place with 75.2% of its maximum points.

On the men’s side, the Braves took second place accumulating 90.6% of the maximum points, as Converse won the men’s trophy for the first time with 91.1% of the maximum points.

The Joby Hawn Cup is the annual all-sports award for Conference Carolinas. Hawn Cup points are awarded in each sport based on the order of regular season finish and the number of participating teams in each sport. In addition, bonus points are awarded to the tournament champion (two bonus points) and runner-up finisher (one bonus point). The total points earned from all sports for each institution is divided by the total possible points (excluding bonus points) for each institution based on sports sponsorship for each participating sport.

Wednesday’s release marked the sixth time that UNCP has picked up the Hawn Cup. The Braves also claimed the conference’s biggest athletic prizes following the 1983-84, 1988-89, 1991-92, 2022-23, and 2023-24 athletic seasons. The 1991-92 campaign was the last for UNCP as a member of both the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the then-Carolinas Conference. The Braves rejoined the league prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The athletics department has now raked in 17 Conference Carolinas tournament titles since rejoining the league. The Black & Gold have also collected eight Conference Carolinas East Division titles along with five regular season championships.

On the women’s side in 2024-25, swimming brought home the program’s second-straight Conference Carolinas Championship, while basketball took a share of the Conference Carolinas East Division title and punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row. Volleyball placed second in the Conference Carolinas Tournament for the second year in a row as well.

On the men’s side, men’s basketball took home the Conference Carolinas East Division title and won its second-straight Conference Carolinas Tournament title, while cross country collected its third consecutive Conference Carolinas Championship.

The Joby Hawn Cup is named after H.C. “Joby” Hawn, who in 1962 became the first full-time Commissioner of what was then known as the Carolinas Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAC) and now Conference Carolinas. Following his retirement from the league in 1976, Conference Carolinas began awarding the Hawn Cup annually in his honor.