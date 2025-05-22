Purnell Swett’s Chandon Sanderson signed to play college baseball at Fayetteville Tech during a ceremony Wednesday in Pembroke. He is pictured with his family and Purnell Swett coaches and administrators.

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett senior Chandon Sanderson will continue the pipeline of Rams pitchers to take their talents to Fayetteville Technical Community College.

Sanderson signed Wednesday with the Trojans, joining fellow Rams senior Jaythan Locklear and former Rams teammate Jacob Chavis on the pitching staff at FTCC, about an hour drive from Pembroke.

“That was a very big plus,” Sanderson said. “Seeing Jaythan get the offer, between Jaythan signing and Jacob already being there, that was a very big opportunity for me to … work with them. All of us will be there for pitching. We can do the same thing together, everything. It’ll be perfect for Fayetteville Tech.”

Sanderson signed with FTCC after also receiving offers from Robeson Community College and others.

“When I went on a visit, it just felt like it was a good place for me, a good community,” Sanderson said. “I got along good with the coaching staff there. I just felt like, when I went to Fayetteville Tech, it would be the right fit for me and it felt like home, so I went ahead and committed.”

Sanderson was 4-4 with a 1.57 ERA, striking out 49 batters in 44 2/3 innings for the Rams this spring. A four-year varsity player for Purnell Swett, Sanderson won 16 games with a 3.66 career ERA in the program.

“They’re getting a great pitcher,” Purnell Swett coach Edmund Locklear said. “They’re getting a kid that’s going to go in there and compete. Chan’s the kind of pitcher, he doesn’t light up the radar gun, but he goes out there and competes every time he’s on the mound. He’s a competitor. He’s what coaches call a gamer; when the lights shine the brightest is when he performs the best. The key for him, like I told him, is to go to college and hit the weight room, put on some weight, get stronger and I think the velo will come as he gets older.”

While Sanderson will pitch collegiately, he also led the Rams in batting average in his senior season, hitting .357 with 26 runs, 15 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. He helped lead Purnell Swett to a 14-win season and first-round state-playoff appearance in 2025 and was part of the Rams’ 2023 United-8 Conference championship season.

Locklear coached Sanderson in travel ball from age 10 to 13 and continued with hitting lessons in the years since before becoming his high school coach for his senior season.

“When I first met him he was a small little thing, had a little attitude, but over the years he’s grown,” Locklear said. “He’s continued to get better and better every year. One of the best things I’ve improved with him since day one is his attitude, how he prepares for the game and how he treats his teammates, he’s grown in that very well.”

Sanderson says that even as that little kid he hoped that one day he’d get the opportunity to play college baseball.

“I’ve been thinking about this day since I’ve been a little kid; I knew it was a dream to come to college to play baseball,” Sanderson said. “When I figured out that you could go to college to play baseball, I figured out that’s something I needed to do and I wanted to do, and I’ve just kept working and working, through middle school and high school, and it’s just finally paid off. I’m glad Fayetteville Tech gave me that opportunity to show what I can do at the next level.”

