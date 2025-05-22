Purnell Swett’s Ava Giles, center, speaks before signing to play soccer at Meredith College during a ceremony Thursday in Pembroke. She is pictured with her family.

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett’s Ava Giles has been a key contributor for the Rams through all four seasons of high school soccer. Now she’ll look to contribute at the next level.

Giles signed Thursday to play at Meredith College.

“I’m glad that it came true because I’ve always wanted to go and play at the next level,” Giles said. “I just like the coach, and when I went and did my college tour, it was really nice, and I just feel like it’ll be good for me to go there.”

Meredith is an NCAA Division-III program; the school, located in Raleigh, is an all-female institution.

“I’m kind of excited to leave, because I kind of just want to get away and see how it is in another place besides Pembroke,” Giles said.

Giles scored three goals with four assists as a midfielder for the Rams this spring; she scored 27 goals with 15 assists in four varsity seasons, with eight goals in each of her first three campaigns. Giles was part of Purnell Swett’s United-8 Conference championship season in 2024.

“I would like to congratulate Ava on reaching her dream and being able to keep playing the game she loves,” Purnell Swett soccer coach Alaric Strickland said in a statement read at Thursday’s ceremony. “Ava has worked hard to get to this milestone in her life and that is a testament to Ava’s determination and commitment to the game. These are attributes that are needed for sure to play at the college level. I am so happy Ava is able to share this moment with her family, friends and teammates. As a coach it is always great to see a player that has played for you to be able to continue playing the game she very much enjoys playing. Good luck, Ava, keep working hard and good things should come your way.”

While Giles played at midfield as a senior, she played all over the field over the course of her four years. She said she expects to play midfielder for the Avenging Angels, but it’s ultimately a matter of “wherever (coach Kirstie King) puts me.”

Giles also had offers from Lees-McRae and Salem College, among others.

