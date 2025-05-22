LUMBERTON — The whole point of the Robeson County Showcase baseball and softball all-star games is for local players to play a game together and simply have fun after the pressure of the season.

For the county’s baseball seniors, winning by 14 runs was fun.

The seniors beat a team of Robeson County juniors 15-1 in Wednesday’s contest, played at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

“That was the main goal tonight, just to come out here and have fun,” Lumberton senior Landon Claar said. “Potentially my last ballgame, so that was really all that was on my mind tonight, just having fun out here.”

The seniors scored two runs or more in four of their six times at bat. Claar was named the game’s MVP after compiling three hits with an RBI, a stolen base and pitching one scoreless inning.

He was grateful for the chance to play well as he wore the Pirates’ jersey one more time.

“It means a lot,” Claar said. “I love pitching for Lumberton, I love playing for the school, I just gave my all to it.”

“It was fun, especially a St. Pauls uniform,” said St. Pauls senior Jaylen Jacobs, who had two hits. “I love the program, everything they did for me in my four years there, and it was great to put it on one last time, play my hardest in it.”

While players from the five Robeson County high schools intermingled for the games, it was as if they had been playing together all along, with a strong camaraderie among the teams.

“We all meshed well,” Jacobs said. “We just came out here and had a good time, put the bat on the ball and everyone played great. … Always great to lace them up one last time in high school. I feel like we all played our best and we had a good showing; it was a great time.”

With the seniors’ lineup going 17 deep to ensure everyone got the chance to bat, seemingly everyone had some success at the plate. After a four-run first, a five-run third made the lead 9-0 after RBI hits by Jacobs, Fairmont’s Kyland Strickland and Mynkoda Smith and Purnell Swett’s Chandon Sanderson.

A two-RBI single by Fairmont’s Trent Collins highlighted a four-run fourth, and the seniors added two more runs in the sixth with RBIs by Claar and St. Pauls’ Josh Garner. The juniors scored their lone run on a fifth-inning wild pitch.

“They did good,” said Purnell Swett coach Edmund Locklear, who coached the seniors. “You’d think you’d come in here after playing against one another and they might be talking a little junk to one another, but I didn’t hear nobody say anything about playing one another or nothing, they just got in here and I had the lineup written out, where they were playing each inning, and they just went with it and had fun. No complaining, everybody just did what they do, had fun and played baseball.”

Softball juniors top seniors

While the baseball game saw the class of 2025 dominate, on the adjacent softball field the juniors came out ahead of their senior counterparts with a 9-4 victory.

“It was really fun to be back out here with my teammates, and just to play for fun with no pressure,” said Lumberton’s Ava Hanna, who was the game’s MVP. “And it was fun to have everybody in the county play together, because I think we’re all pretty good and it was just fun. The juniors are pretty good.”

Like the baseball teams, the softball squads felt a strong sense of chemistry despite the fact most of them had never before played together.

“On the field, batting and in the dugout, we just had good chemistry, even though we ain’t never played with each other before, it was just good chemistry,” said St. Pauls’ Angel Purcell. “We had our heads up the whole game, no bad energy.”

“They played and talked in the dugout like they’ve been doing it forever,” said Red Springs coach Donnie Carter, who coached the juniors. “They didn’t have any animosity, they didn’t have any this school or this school. They were all one team. This team did the same thing and (the seniors) did the same thing, they played together, and that’s what it was all about.”

The juniors took an early 5-0 lead after three runs in the first and two in the second, featuring RBI hits by Hanna, Fairmont’s Jamie Quinata and St. Pauls’ Aniyah Locklear.

“I was just thinking to myself, wait on it, because it was a little bit slower, and hit it up the middle,” Hanna said. “I just had no pressure, just swing the bat.”

After a sixth-inning run on an error gave the juniors a 6-0 lead, a three-run sixth featuring a Nylah Johnson two-run double pulled the seniors to a 6-3 deficit. The juniors added three more in the seventh, including an infield single by Purcell on which she came around to score following an error, and a Kimmie Stevens RBI double; the seniors scored one in the bottom of the seventh.

While the games were a way for the seniors to cap off their high-school baseball and softball careers, the juniors used the night to put a bow on their 11th-grade season while looking ahead to what’s in store in their senior year.

“It’s hard to top such a good year, but I’m going to put the work in the offseason so I can have an even better year my senior year,” Hanna said. “And I’m going to play with less pressure and stuff, because it’s all about having fun and that’s what I did tonight.”

“I’m just ready for next year,” Purcell said. “I hope how I played this year gets ready for next year and I do better than everything I did this year.”

The Robeson County Showcase is a renamed version of the former Robeson County All-Star Games after the baseball and softball programs at Robeson Community College took over the task of organizing the games from Robeson County Parks & Recreation.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.