PEMBROKE — Through a long career coaching softball, Amy Lancaster always wanted to do it at the high school level — but never got the chance to do so.

Now, she says, is the perfect time.

Lancaster was named Purnell Swett’s softball coach this week, replacing William Deese after he recently stepped down from the role.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Lancaster said. “I’ve always wanted to be there, but due to some family sickness I’ve never been able to take the opportunity. I didn’t go to Purnell thinking I would ever get the opportunity because there was already coaches there. I just love coaching, I love building a foundation and teaching the girls the game. Right now, both my girls are graduating, so it’s just the perfect time. God knows when, and it’s just the perfect time.”

Lancaster, a Purnell Swett alumnus, came back to the school last summer as assistant athletic director and JV girls basketball coach; she will continue in those roles. She previously spent 10 years at Littlefield Middle School, coaching softball, volleyball and basketball and winning several championships and also serving as athletic director. She has also coached travel softball for the last 23 years.

“Her experience overall in softball (was strong) — not just softball but her connections with the girls in this area,” Purnell Swett athletic director Robert McLean said. “A lot of them have played travel, and those relationships she’s already established and her background in softball, I think it just made it a natural and easy transition. Her experience, I just think that was the overwhelming reason why we went with Amy.”

Replacing Deese, who was head coach for the last 13 seasons, Lancaster looks to build on the program that has been strong over the last few years, including conference championships in 2021 and 2022.

“I’ve been coaching for 20 years, 23 years now, so having the previous jobs of coaching and just working with girls and knowing the sport within itself, I’m excited just to get out there, get on the dirt and keep building on what was already there,” Lancaster said. “Just continue to build, continue to teach the game and bring success to those who want it.”

While Lancaster says she, naturally, wants to win with the Rams — “everybody loves to win,” she said — her goals for the program are focused on growth and development more so than trophies.

“For me a win is seeing a girl who maybe didn’t know some things walk out knowing a lot of things, building on the game of softball and teaching and making them feel confident in what they’re doing and knowing that no matter what field, what coach they’re under, they learn and they can take that with them and be successful,” she said.

While Lancaster was not part of the Rams’ coaching staff last season, her addition still provides a level of continuity as the current players are familiar with her from her administrative role.

“She’s been here; even the girls that haven’t played for her, they know her,” McLean said. “She’s got that big personality where she really reaches out to all the students, and absolutely that continuity.”

Part of the “perfect timing” that Lancaster describes includes both her daughters graduating this spring, with Syniah finishing at UNC Pembroke and Kaylee at Lumberton High School. Syniah, a former softball player at Lumberton and UNCP, will join her mom’s coaching staff with the Rams.

“I’ve been waiting and wanting this opportunity for a very long time. Jerome Hunt and a couple of other ADs have wanted to help me get there, and it just wasn’t the right time; of course my mom passed in 2020. But now God just continues to open doors and I am so thankful for it.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.