From the fringe

PSRC Coaches Fund tournament set for June 11

The Public Schools of Robeson County Coaches Fund golf tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11 at Pinecrest Country Club. Please note that the venue has changed to Pinecrest.

Registration is $70 per player or $280 per four-player team, including cart, green fee and snacks. All proceeds go to support the Robeson County Coaches Fund.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $100 per hole, with a deadline of June 1.

Check-in will be at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Prizes include $250 for first place, $150 for second place as well as closest to the pin and longest drive.

For more information or to register, contact Glenn Patterson Sr. at 910-785-9613 or Jerome Hunt at 910-301-5975.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The Camp Pinehill Benefit Tournament will be played on Friday, May 30 with a 9 a.m. start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with a cost of $50 per player which includes a meal. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 5 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person nine-hole captain’s choice format with a cost of $25 for members and $30 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

J.D. McGirt and Ray Lowry were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. Ken Eiland and Chuck Murray were the winners of the second flight with Bucky Beasley and Rick Baxley coming in second place. The third flight was won by David Locklear and Keith Woods followed by Danny Glasscock and J.T. Powers. The fourth flight was won by Tim Locklear and Bennett Hasty followed by Jimmy Dyson and Gene Brumbles who took second place. Dennis Puckett, Tim Moore and Al Almond, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The Senior Shootout will not be played this week. The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday, June 3 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Jeff Wishart with a 68, Jeff Tedder 71, Joe Marks 71, Jeff Slabe 72, Brian Davis 73, Mitch Grier 73, Bert Thomas 73, Michael Connor 73, James Thompson 74, Donald Arnette 75, Tim Rice 75, Mark Smith 75, Robert Lawson 76, Barry Leonard 76, John Stanley 76, Phillip Wallwork 76, Ricky Lewis 77, Chris Barfield 77, Eddie Williams 77, Tommy Davis 77, Danny Glasscock 78, Richard Coleman 78, Al Almond 78, Marcus White 78 and Kevin Davis 78.

