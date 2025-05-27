Thorndyke has 5 hits in tournament

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — After going 4-0 through the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, the Coastal Carolina baseball team captured its 17th conference crown.

With its 7-5 win over Southern Mississippi, Coastal now plays host for the Conway Regional this upcoming weekend.

They play Fairfield on Friday, May 30 at 6 p.m. That follows the East Carolina/Florida game played earlier that day at noon. CCU will be the No. 13 overall national seed.

Lumberton native Colby Thorndyke went 2-for-4 in the championship-game win. He finished with a double and an RBI.

Thorndyke went 2-for-3 against Georgia Southern, and had an additional hit against Marshall during the tournament.

On the season, he is batting .308 with 53 hits, 29 runs scored, 33 RBIs and 16 doubles.

At first base, Thorndyke has totaled 384 put-outs while maintaining a .988 fielding percentage.

Teammates Caden Bodine and Walker Mitchell each added two hits in the win over Southern Miss. Bodine added a walk as Mitchell contributed a RBI.

Coastal outscored its SBC opponents 25-9 during the tournament, and currently has an 18-game win streak. That is the third longest streak this season behind Northeastern (27) and Texas (20).

According to D1baseball.com, the current NCAA rankings have Coastal Carolina (48-11) ranked No. 11.

The Chanticleers’ RPI stands at No. 8. Florida has a RPI of 16. ECU is at 66 and Fairfield is at 74. On the ncaa.com site, Coastal has a power ranking just outside the Top 10.