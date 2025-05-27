ST. PAULS — St. Pauls coach Phillip Tyler says it will be strange next season to not see Madison Locklear behind the plate for the Bulldogs. But while her high school career is over, she’ll continue playing at the next level.

Locklear, the starting catcher for St. Pauls for the last four seasons, signed Tuesday to play collegiately at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

“They’re getting a great player, and the main thing is she’s the true definition of a scholar athlete,” Tyler said. “She’s going to work hard, she’s going to do whatever they ask her to do and what’s required of her, she’s going to go above and beyond on that.”

Locklear picked Fayetteville Tech over Wake Tech, saying that the Trojans program was the right fit with an added bonus of staying close to home.

“(I like) the coach, and I knew some of the players there, so it just kind of felt like home, where I belong,” Locklear said. “Me and the coach connected really well, just our personalities, we’re both funny. But at the end of the day, it was close to home, I didn’t really want to be far away from home, and that’s just what made me make my final decision.”

She’ll join former St. Pauls teammate Mia Vasquez, who completed her freshman season at FTCC this spring, along with longtime travel ball teammate Jasmine Wagner.

“That was actually a really big plus, because I didn’t want to feel too uncomfortable where I went,” Locklear said. “Now that I know they’re there, and I also have a few more friends there, so now I’ll have a little bit of family there and it feels like home, it won’t be as uncomfortable as it would’ve been anywhere else.”

Locklear hit .457 with 17 runs, 19 RBIs, nine doubles and a triple in her senior season for the Bulldogs. But it’s her defense that really jumps off the stat sheet, compiling a .986 fielding percentage with just one error in her senior campaign.

“She’s going to make a lot of pitchers look good,” Tyler said. “They always say a pitcher will make a catcher look bad, but with her, she’s good about blocking, she’s been the best that I’ve seen come through here and blocking back there, she’s good at that. She was 1.000 (fielding) for a long time.”

Locklear has also been a pivotal leader during her time with the Bulldogs, Tyler said.

“She’s a great leader. That’s a big thing I’m going to miss, because normally she would get them in line,” Tyler said. “She was really a true leader, even though she didn’t see herself as that, but she really was, because she could get them together and bring people together.”

Locklear earned All-County recognition as a sophomore and junior, with the 2025 All-County team and awards yet to be announced by The Robesonian. Now she’ll fulfill the dream of playing at the college level.

“It’s a journey that I didn’t think I would make, but when it came to the end, I knew that it was the right fit and that I’d be continuing my journey and my dream,” Locklear said. “When I was little, this was something I wanted to do, but I wasn’t sure that I would be able to accomplish it, but now that I have it feels way better.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.