PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett senior forward Josie McLean has been named the United-8 Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, wrapping up a stellar four-year varsity career with another accolade to add to her long list of them.

McLean scored 35 goals with 13 assists in her senior season; it is the third straight season she has totaled 33 or more goals and 11 or more assists. McLean scored a school-record 128 career goals and has 55 assists. She is signed to play college soccer at UNC Pembroke.

Two more Rams earned first-team All-Conference recognition as Jahna Locklear and Sarah Hunt were each selected.

Locklear, a senior defender, was a defensive anchor on the Rams’ back line, while also scoring three goals with one assist. Hunt, a sophomore midfielder, scored 14 goals and had a team-high 17 assists.

Lumberton’s Makenna Bell and Purnell Swett’s Brooklyn Jones were named as second-team All-Conference selections.

A sophomore midfielder, Bell scored eight goals with six assists for the Pirates.

Jones, a sophomore midfielder, scored 14 goals with six assists for Purnell Swett.

Honorable mention selections included Lumberton sophomore Mackenzie Register, a defensive anchor who scored three goals with four assists, and Purnell Swett junior defender Maryah Locklear, who had one goal with one assist.

Cape Fear, which won the United-8 championship, won the remaining postseason awards. Caroline Hales earned the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honors, Emma Parsons was named Goalkeeper of the Year and Bryan Pagan was the conference Coach of the Year.

Other first-team selections included: Jack Britt’s Sonya Moore, Kaylen Sprague and Sophia Hernandez, Gray’s Creek’s Sofia Carrasco, Sienna Wilson and Ziara Brunson and Cape Fear’s Hannah McGill, Grace Sherbert and Ava Luchetta.

Second-team honorees included: South View’s Jaliyah DeJesus, Jack Britt’s Isabella Hernandez, Trinity Guevera Maynor and Elizabeth Abernathy, Gray’s Creek’s Kiara Brunson, Kaydyn Deutscher and Isabel Carraso, Seventy-First’s Aaliyah Caswell and Douglas Byrd’s Anna Trejo.

Jack Britt’s Kaila Pugh and Annabelle Penfield, South View’s Amiyah Whitaker, Cape Fear’s Dani Fick and Andi Brinker and Seventy-First’s Sara Swilling earned honorable-mention selections.