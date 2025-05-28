St. Pauls’ Ethan Locklear, center, signs to play baseball at Southeastern Community College during a ceremony Wednesday in St. Pauls. He is pictured with his parents.

ST. PAULS — In the two seasons Bladen Strickland has been St. Pauls head baseball coach, there hadn’t yet been a player to sign collegiately. Wednesday, that fact changed in a big way.

Joshua Garner signed to play at Robeson Community College, while Jaylen Jacobs, Jaden Parker and Ethan Locklear each signed to Southeastern Community College.

“It’s big, considering all four of them are going to play juco baseball,” Strickland said. “Hopefully in the future, we’ll average two or three seniors a year going to play college baseball. The ultimate goal is to go to the next level and play and get your education paid for, so that’s awesome.”

The next-level opportunities for the foursome come after they helped lead St. Pauls to the second round of the 2A state playoffs this spring, upsetting No. 1 West Bladen in the first round. St. Pauls also reached the Robeson County Slugfest championship game.

While all four will stay close to home, Garner will be the closest, staying in Robeson County to join RCC’s inaugural team on the diamond.

“That’ll be something I’ll never forget, the first ever team to do it,” Garner said. “Hopefully the first ever team to make it far, too, so we’ll go out there and compete.”

Garner also had an offer from Southeastern, but chose the shorter commute.

Garner hit .370 in his senior season, with 20 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits including one home run. He posted a .985 fielding percentage as the Bulldogs’ starting catcher.

“He’s a natural-born leader, a natural-born dog,” Strickland said. “If you tell him he can’t do something, he’s going to do everything in his power to do it, and do it the right way. He’s the type of guy that he’ll be the first one at the field and the last one to leave. He’s going to do everything the coaches ask for. Academics, you ain’t got to worry about Josh Garner being eligible because he’s an A-B honor-roll student.”

“I’ve been dreaming of it since I came out the womb,” Garner said. “I always wanted to play college, and this is just a stop in the road for me. I’m trying to play these two years and go somewhere bigger and make something happen.”

Jacobs, Parker and Locklear will stay together as they play at Southeastern.

“Ethan and (Jaden) are my guys,” Jacobs said. “Even though me and Ethan’s only played together for a year, I’ve known him my whole life. J.P. has become one of my best friends in just four years, and it’s going to be special to continue our bond and keep playing together, working hard.”

“I love them, so it makes me feel really special to be able to play with them again, especially after high school,” Parker said.

“I really love these guys, they’re some of my best friends,” Locklear said. “Some of the guys I knew before I came to St. Pauls, because I transferred from Purnell Swett, but some of them are really close friends and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be playing with them.”

Jacobs picked Southeastern over offers from Greensboro College, Chowan, Lenoir Community College and RCC. But the Rams program stood out to him all along.

“Just the love I felt from the coach from day one,” Jacobs said. “I knew I wanted to go the juco route, and I’m just going to go there and work my hardest and see where the future takes me.”

Jacobs, the Bulldogs’ starting first baseman, hit .423 as a senior with 23 runs, 15 RBIs, seven extra-base hits including one home run and 10 steals.

“One of the better hitters that’s come through this county, in my opinion,” Strickland said. “The boy can flat out hit a baseball. He can use his legs and run a whole lot more than a lot of people would expect. He’s a hard worker, he’s a big-time pickup for them.”

Jacobs said sleeping in his own bed while commuting to Southeastern each day was a positive factor.

Southeastern was Parker’s only offer, but he’s grateful to earn that opportunity.

“I wanted to play anywhere, but I’m grateful for the opportunity that they gave me,” Parker said. “I didn’t even think I was going to be able to play college baseball. But I came in and proved what I had to and got an offer.”

Parker had a 3.04 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings on the mound in his senior campaign, while batting .350 with 19 RBIs, 18 runs and 11 extra-base hits including one home run, and stealing 16 bases.

“They’re getting a true utility guy,” Strickland said. “When I first mentioned him to (Southeastern coach Robert Burns), I told him you can put him on the mound in game one, shortstop game two and slide him out in the outfield for game three. He’s just that type of athlete, he’s that dynamic of an athlete. He can play every position on the field that you need him (to) at a high level and be able to pitch, so they’re getting a lot.”

Locklear says he’s dreamed of playing college baseball, and now gets that chance close to home, saying his family will attend every game.

“This is something I sat in my bed every night as I was growing up dreaming about,” Locklear said. “For every tournament, from little league, everywhere, I’ve always dreamed of playing college baseball and I’ve worked hard, finally gotten the opportunity to play, and we’ll see where it takes me.”

Locklear played third base, catcher and pitcher; he hit .193 as a senior, but had six RBIs and scored 10 runs with five stolen bases. He also pitched 19 2/3 innings, striking out 19 batters with a 5.69 ERA; this included a strong six-inning performance with no earned runs allowed at SouthWest Edgecombe in the Bulldogs’ second-round state playoff game.

“Scrappy player,” Strickland said. “He’s going to be the one that shows up every day and give it everything he’s got. He’s scrappy; you put him at any position, he’s going to figure out ways to get outs, he’s going to figure out ways to get on base. You’ve always got to have a guy like Ethan.”

