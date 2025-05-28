Purnell Swett’s Camden Hunt, second from left in front row, signed to play college baseball at Florence-Darlington Tech during a ceremony Wednesday in Pembroke. He is pictured with his family and Purnell Swett coaches and administrators.

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett senior Camden Hunt knew he wanted the next stop in his baseball career to be at the junior-college level. But rather than follow many of his Robeson County peers to a school like Robeson Community College, Fayetteville Tech or Southeastern, he decided to take a different route to that destination.

Hunt signed Wednesday with Florence-Darlington Tech, joining one of the premier junior-college baseball programs in the country while still staying within about an hour’s drive from home.

“During my recruiting process, I was always thinking that I wanted to go to a juco, so I can grind get two years,” Hunt said. “I wanted to be different and I wanted to go somewhere more competitive. I went to a camp in Florence; I like infield, and the infield coach (Tavy Smalls), he liked me and ever since then we just connected. I constantly stayed in touch with them and I just really like them.”

Florence-Darlington Tech, led by head coach Preston McDonald, is currently competing in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s World Series. The Stingers entered play Wednesday at 52-11 on the season.

While high school coaches often act as mediators between colleges and players and their families during the recruiting process, Hunt and his family connected with Florence-Darlington themselves, and he committed back in August after attending a camp at the school then going on an official visit.

“I fell in love, and I committed on the spot,” Hunt said. “I’ve been dreaming of this my whole life, working for this for a long time. The job’s not done though, I’ve got a whole lot more to finish.”

He did have interest from other schools, but remained “dead-set” on Florence-Darlington, he said.

Hunt hit .311 in his senior season with the Rams with 17 RBIs, 20 runs scored, three triples and 13 stolen bases.

“They’re getting a good kid who’s going to show up every day and work hard,” Purnell Swett coach Edmund Locklear said. “Cam, we did the banquet last week, and Cam got the coach’s award. He was our vocal leader on the year. … He just plays the game and has a good time, always has a smile on his face. I think he’s going to go in there and do good things.”

After the Rams went 14-12 this spring and reached the 4A state playoffs, Hunt is the fourth player among the program’s seven seniors to sign collegiately, with the fifth, Jacey Jacobs, scheduled to sign on Friday.

“The kids have put in the work. They’ve worked hard in the fall to get in front of coaches, to earn an opportunity. I’ve only been here a year; I’m not going to sit here and say this is solely on me,” Locklear said. “It goes to the kids, the moms and dads doing their part, and also most of them play in good travel organizations. At the end of the day, it’s great kids getting an opportunity to play in college and continue playing baseball.”

