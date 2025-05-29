PEMBROKE — Hard work in the classroom and on the field paid dividends for junior Summer Bullard and senior Kylie Johnson who were named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team on Wednesday.

The announcement marked the ninth time the program has been represented on the distinguished list. It is the fourth time that the Black & Gold have had multiple people earn the recognition. However, it is the first academic nod for both Bullard and Johnson.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore and compete in 90-percent of the institutions games start in at least 66-percent of those games. Pitchers must have made at least 17 appearances or pitched 35 innings. A student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution. The cumulative grade point average may not be rounded up to 3.50.

A native of Pembroke, Bullard currently maintains a 3.59 cumulative grade point average and is an Exercise and Sports Science, while Johnson also maintained a 3.59 cumulative grade point average and is an Exercise and Sports Science major as well.