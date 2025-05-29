PEMBROKE — Following a major surgery in August 2023 that sidelined her for a year, Precious Daley has been named as the Conference Carolinas Comeback Player of the Year presented by Vernon Graphics & Promotions.

A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Daley underwent surgery to repair her iliofemoral ligament, femoral cam lesion, and periacetabular osteotomy on her right hip.

Daley played a vital role in the success of the UNC Pembroke volleyball team. She saw action in 32 matches, started in 30 sets and played a total of 109 sets this season.

The senior recorded double-digit kills in 14 matches this season, including a career-high 19 at Lenoir-Rhyne. She finished the season ranking third on the team for points scored with 322.5 points and was third on the team for an attacking percentage with a .211. She also closed out the season with the second highest number of kills with 278 along with 70 total blocks (13 solo, 57 assists) which also ranked second on the team.

Daley was named to the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament team following the Conference Carolinas championship game.

The Comeback Athlete of the Year award recognizes a student-athlete who participates in a conference-sponsored sport, suffers a significant injury and comes back to make significant contributions to their team after recovering. The award is presented annually.

The head athletic trainer from each Conference Carolinas member institution submits one nominee each based on the award criteria. The head athletic trainers then select the winner.