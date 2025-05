Pembroke Middle School was recognized Thursday for having the Public Schools of Robeson County’s best middle school sports program for the 2024-25 school year. The Warriors won championships in girls soccer, softball and girls track and finished second in girls basketball and boys track. Pictured, from left, are Jonathan Graham, athletic director Ryan Bullard, award presenter Tony Chavis, Joey Jacobs, Principal Matt Locklear, Asa Locklear and Trina Bullard.