Lumberton’s Jalen Terry-Winston, front right, signed to wrestle collegiately at The Apprentice School during a ceremony Friday in Lumberton. He is pictured with his father, front left, Lumberton head coach James Bell, back left, and Lumberton assistant coach Teague Little, back right.

LUMBERTON — Every college’s goal is to prepare its students for life, but The Apprentice School takes that a step further, as the trade school in Newport News, Virginia gives students hands-on experience.

Lumberton High School senior Jalen Terry-Winston knew he wanted to attend the school. Getting to wrestle there is a bonus, and he signed on Friday to do so.

“It’s a great option to go to school,” Terry-Winston said. “You’re technically getting paid to go to school and you can start saving early. Overall it’s just a really good option. Wrestling was just an option; I definitely could’ve applied to that school normally and probably got in, but wrestling is something that I wanted to still do. I feel like if I’m not doing something sports-wise, I’m not really active.”

Terry-Winston plans to train as an outside machinist, and may also pursue welding at the school. He will move back to Newport News, where he lived through the sixth grade; his mother and step-father both attended the school.

“I did put all my coins in one bucket and didn’t really apply anywhere else; I knew UNCP could be an option and other schools,” Terry-Winston said. “But I put everything in Apprentice. … I knew I wanted to go and worked to get there.”

The Apprentice School competes in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, and its wrestling program is part of the National Collegiate Wrestling Association.

“I like that he’s choosing a trade school; that’s an opportunity you don’t hear about a lot, and I like that the Apprentice School has a wrestling team,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “There’s more schools out there, trade schools like that that have athletics, but the trend of a two-year school … it’s good that there’s athletics out there. Everybody’s not going to a big D-1 program.”

Terry-Winston overcame a torn meniscus suffered last June to finish fifth in the 4A 285-pound state championship in his senior season. He won 91 matches in two varsity seasons for the Pirates.

“He came into the program as a sophomore and didn’t make his way into the starting roster until last year,” Bell said. “He’s still got a lot of growth, still got a lot of room to grow. He’s still been working hard in the weight room. Even coming back from surgery this year, he worked hard, came back and got himself on the podium (at states), so he’s still got a lot of potential to pursue, and hopefully he takes that up to the Apprentice School.”

Terry-Winston is Lumberton’s first wrestler from the current senior class to sign collegiately, though he continues a trend of several Pirates to sign in recent years.

