Purnell Swett’s Jacey Jacobs, front center, signed to play college baseball at Fayetteville Technical Community College during a ceremony Friday in Pembroke. He is pictured with his family and Purnell Swett coaches and administrators.

PEMBROKE — The Fayetteville Technical Community College baseball team now has a pipeline in Pembroke.

Jacey Jacobs signed to the school on Friday, becoming the third player from Purnell Swett’s senior class of 2025 and the fourth in the last two years to sign with the Trojans.

Jacobs, a catcher, will be behind the plate with pitchers he’s quite familiar with, with fellow Purnell Swett seniors Jaythan Locklear and Chandon Sanderson already signing to the school and Jacob Chavis just competing his freshman season there.

“It feels great reuniting with them again, especially Jacob,” Jacobs said. “Them boys, we’ll have another two years together, and Jacob, I’ll have another year with him, so it feels good.”

“He caught Jacob last year, Jaythan and Chan — he’s got his whole pitching staff with him again,” Purnell Swett coach Edmund Locklear said. “When you get to college and you get to that level, if a pitcher goes in there and he says I like this guy, and he’s even with the other catcher, a lot of times that can help favor his way into the lineup too.”

Jacobs’ opportunity at FTCC came together late in the process, within the last week or so. He also had an offer from Robeson Community College and interest from Paine College in Georgia, but once FTCC became a possibility he knew he wanted to join the Trojans’ program.

“I just felt comfort from there,” Jacobs said. “I loved the coach, I love how the coach is, how his personality is about baseball, how he is as a person. And I love the team, how they competed last year, winning the conference. I just love how they played.”

Jacobs struggled at the plate through his senior season, hitting .108 with four RBI; he hit .250 with 16 RBIs as a junior as the Rams finished second in the United-8 Conference.

“I was nervous the whole year about if I was going to do good so I could get offers, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to play baseball, you can’t go out there and be nervous,” Jacobs said.

“They’re getting a kid that had probably not his best year his senior year, but he showed up every day to practice and he kept working hard, and he kept grinding every day when a lot of kids could’ve put their head down and let it bother him,” Locklear said. “Jacey’s got a good body, he works hard, he’s still got some room to grow; I don’t think Jacey’s played his best baseball yet. So if he gets there and gets in the weight room, he can possibly in a year or two help out Fayetteville Tech on the field.”

Jacobs played strong defense behind the plate throughout his high-school career, including a .986 fielding percentage as a senior.

“He handled the pitching staff this year very well,” Locklear said. “He’s caught Chan since they were 9, 10 years old, so they work really well together. He caught Jaythan, and the pitchers enjoyed pitching to him. He was a leader behind the plate. He got better as the year went on behind the plate, and I think he’s going to do just fine where he’s going.”

Jacobs is the fifth player from the Rams’ current senior class to sign to play college baseball. In addition to the three FTCC signees, Easton Oxendine inked with Regent University and Camden Hunt to Florence-Darlington Tech.

