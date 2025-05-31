From the fringe

PSRC Coaches Fund tournament set for June 11

The Public Schools of Robeson County Coaches Fund golf tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11 at Pinecrest Country Club. Please note that the venue has changed to Pinecrest.

Registration is $70 per player or $280 per four-player team, including cart, green fee and snacks. All proceeds go to support the Robeson County Coaches Fund.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $100 per hole, with a deadline of June 1.

Check-in will be at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Prizes include $250 for first place, $150 for second place as well as closest to the pin and longest drive.

For more information or to register, contact Glenn Patterson Sr. at 910-785-9613 or Jerome Hunt at 910-301-5975.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Jay Mendenhall posted his best career score this week, shooting a 77.

Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 5 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person nine-hole captain’s choice format with a cost of $25 for members and $30 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Jeff Slabe with a 68, Mike Connor 68, Mitch Grier 69, Robert Lawson 70, Bert Thomas 71, Tommy Davis 71, Eddie Williams 72, Joe Marks 72, Butch Lennon 73, Barry Leonard 73, Andy Andrews 75, Donald Arnette 75, Marty Hunt 75, Mark Madden 76, J.T. Powers 77, Jay Mendenhall 77, Marcus White 77 and Chris Barfield 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].