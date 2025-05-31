Purnell Swett’s Kamryn Locklear puts the ball in play during an April 29 United-8 Conference tournament first-round game against Lumberton in Pembroke. Locklear was named Robeson County Underclassman of the Year by The Robesonian.

While the season was filled with ups and downs in the team results for Robeson County’s high school softball programs, there were plenty of strong individual performances from players who stayed on the upward trend from February to May.

Here is The Robesonian’s All-County team and postseason awards for the 2025 softball season:

Player of the Year

With a historic campaign, Lumberton’s top-of-the-order catalyst Jaelyn Hammond has been named Robeson County Player of the Year, showcasing her skills as a slap hitter who can also swing away and produce in clutch moments, as a speedster who makes a major impact on the base paths and also as a defensive standout.

Hammond hit .537, matching the Lumberton school single-season record with 44 hits. She scored 38 runs and had 27 RBIs, an impressive total from the leadoff spot, while stealing 26 bases.

Pitcher of the Year

Lumberton freshman Norah Johnson adjusted well to the varsity level this season, and after a successful debut for the Pirates she has been selected as Robeson County Pitcher of the Year.

“Norah coming in as a freshman, there’s a lot of nerves that go with that, and the unknowns of how fast this game speeds up from the middle school level to the high school level,” Lumberton coach Will Britt said. “She was able to adapt to that quick. I think her having a good group of juniors behind her definitely helped her adjust to that speed quickly and help her through some tough situations throughout the year.”

Johnson was 5-9 on the season, but posted a county-best 3.78 ERA in the circle for the Pirates. She pitched 87 innings, striking out 55.

Johnson’s season included a piece of a combined perfect game April 10 against Douglas Byrd, and she was a part of three additional no-hitters, including a no-hitter in her varsity debut on Feb. 26 against Ashley in which she pitched all five innings of the game.

“It definitely shows that she’s got the ability to be a big-game pitcher,” Britt said. “I think just about every game we played, during about the first four or five innings it’s a tight ballgame. I think the more she gets that pitching experience, she’s going to be able to last through those games longer.”

Britt expects Johnson’s game to continue to improve with three varsity seasons still to come.

“She’s got very good work ethic, she’s got a good support system around her, so she’s going to go do whatever she needs to do to get better,” Britt said. “You’ve got to be a student of the game to be a good ballplayer, and that’s one thing I’d definitely say about her, she’s going to ask questions, she’s going to learn from her mistakes, she’s going to watch video.”

Underclassman of the Year

Kamryn Locklear played all over the field, and played well all over the field, for Purnell Swett this spring. That all-around impact earned Locklear honors as Robeson County’s Underclassman of the Year.

“Kam is a versatile ballplayer. She played multiple positions for the team; she does whatever is needed to help the team be successful,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “A great young lady, a lot of potential. One of the better players around, whether she’s a sophomore, junior, senior, she’s one of the top players we had. She had a great season, had a lot of hits and did a lot of things for the team.”

Locklear played left field, center field, second base and third base at times this season, while also pitching 82 2/3 innings, more than expected due to teammate Braci Woods missing time with injury.

Locklear hit .514, scoring 39 runs with 12 doubles and three triples at the top of the lineup for the Rams. She also stole 12 bases and had a .933 fielding percentage, and in the circle she struck out 73 batters and earned three wins. Locklear was also an All-County performer in 2024.

While Deese, who stepped down after the season, won’t be coaching Locklear in her final two high school seasons, he expects her to continue improving.

“The good thing about her, she’s only going to get stronger,” Deese said. “From her freshman year, she has gotten a lot stronger, gotten better, and has improved on some of the things that she was lacking when she came in as a freshman. The sky is the limit for her. … She could be an all-state performer this year, and could be an all-state performer for the next two years.”

Coach of the Year

In what turned out to be his final season with the Lady Rams, William Deese led his team through a slow start to the 2025 campaign, but the Lady Rams played their best towards the end of the season and posted the best record among Robeson County teams. Deese has been named as Robeson County Coach of the Year.

Purnell Swett started the season 3-6 and sat 6-9 in early April before winning five of its next seven games.

“We had to do some things, had to move some people around, had to find out who belonged where,” Deese said, mentioning an injury to Braci Woods as something the team had to overcome. “Once we as a team figured out what we were doing and where we needed to be, the girls finally started seeing their potential, seeing what they could do.”

Deese, 57, was the Purnell Swett head softball coach for the last 13 seasons and spent the last 32 years teaching and/or coaching at the school. He finished with 137 wins and two conference championships in softball.

“It’s an honor, just to know that people think that you’re deserving of the award. It’s good to know that people recognize the hard work, the things that are put into being successful. I think in the end, it’s a good way to go out. I had a good friend tell me, try to go out on top, and I feel like I’ve done that. I’m good with that.”

All-County Team

*^Jayla Graham, Jr., SS, Purnell Swett — .468 average, 32 runs, 21 RBIs, 11 extra-base hits, nine stolen bases

*Chloe Chavis, Jr., OF, Purnell Swett — .471 average, 28 runs, 13 RBIs, 15 extra-base hits, two home runs, 11 stolen bases

Lanna Haggans, Jr., 3B, Purnell Swett — .430 average, 15 runs, 33 RBIs, 10 extra-base hits, three home runs

Nylah Johnson, Jr., C, Purnell Swett — .388 average, 12 runs, 24 RBIs, 10 extra-base hits, three home runs

Kiersten Strickland, Sr., OF, Purnell Swett — .333 average, 16 RBIs, four doubles

Ava Hanna, Jr., OF/P, Lumberton — .370 average, 21 runs, 21 RBIs, 11 extra-base hits; five wins, 4.95 ERA, 50 strikeouts

Jayla Hunt, Jr, 1B/OF, Lumberton — .293 average, 16 runs, 20 RBIs, seven extra-base hits, one home run

Leea Wilkins, Jr., IF, Lumberton — .288 average, 20 runs

Maliyah Hardin, Fr., 1B, Lumberton — .302 average, nine RBIs

*^Angel Purcell, Jr., 3B, St. Pauls — .559 average, 38 runs, 43 RBIs, 22 extra-base hits, 11 home runs, 14 stolen bases

*^#Hailey Ray, Sr., OF, St. Pauls — .456 average, 30 runs, 10 RBIs, seven extra-base hits, one home run

*^KeMya Baldwin, Sr., SS, St. Pauls — .462 average, 21 runs, 24 RBIs, 11 extra-base hits, four home runs

*^Madison Locklear, Sr., C, St. Pauls — .457 average, 17 runs, 19 RBIs, 10 extra-base hits

Kayla Williams, Sr., P, St. Pauls — six wins, 3.88 ERA

Cecilia Chavis, Fr., P/UT, Fairmont — .468 average, 16 runs

Jamey Quinata, Jr., OF, Fairmont — .429 average, 17 runs, 16 RBIs

Kensley Newberry, Sr., UT, Fairmont — .387 average, 15 runs

Ava Jacobs, Sr., C/P, Red Springs — .450 average

* — denotes 2024 All-County selection

^ — denotes 2023 All-County selection

# — denotes 2022 All-County selection

The All-County team and postseason awards are selected by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.

