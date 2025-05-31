Pirates’ anchor Hammond earns county POY honors

LUMBERTON — Every coach talks about their players taking what the defense gives them. But when Jaelyn Hammond comes to bat for Lumberton, the thought is never more true.

“I definitely think this year she was able to see whatever the defense set up as,” Lumberton coach Will Britt said. “She was either going to give a little soft slap, or if somebody was playing in on her she was going to drive it past them, and she was able to add into her game this year too where she could sit back and swing away.”

With that variety of options for how to put the ball in play, more times than not Hammond was successful. Add in defense and her speed on the base paths, and the result is an award-winning junior season: Hammond has been named as Robeson County Player of the Year by The Robesonian.

“Hitting I think I really grew, going from having like a .400 batting average to (over) .500, and I went from having 10 strikeouts to four,” Hammond said. “I think I really believed in myself in the box this year.”

Hammond hit .537 for the season, tallying 44 hits to tie Aniya Merritt and Megan Skipper for the Lumberton single-season program record.

Much of her offensive success came as a slap hitter, continually getting better and better in the discipline she’s showcased at the varsity level for three seasons.

“Obviously slapping is really hard and it takes a lot of skills and time to really get good at it,” Hammond said. “I do have a lot of work, but just having so many different tools, like bunting, soft slap, hard slapping and me being able to swing away, it just really makes a difference with my game, because I can just look at the field and just think of what I’m going to do and then it just happens. So it’s really a mindset thing.”

But her offensive impact did come with an added skill, the ability to swing away and earn key hits using that method as well.

“I am obviously a little bit smaller, so I’ve had to get really stronger over the offseason,” Hammond said. “I worked on it during the fall in travel ball, and then I just really started to get confident with it. I talked to Coach Will and he was like, yeah, if you feel confident with swinging away go right on ahead. I definitely feel like I’m way more confident with my slapping then my swinging away, but I definitely got more confident throughout the year with my swinging away and I really started to see more power behind it.”

Hammond had five doubles and three triples on the season, some of which came from her full-swing at-bats.

“That was a big part of her development this year, to where at times, if we needed, if we had a bases-loaded situation, she was going to be able to just sit back and swing away instead of slapping, or give a good power slap to it,” Britt said. “That was a big development of her game for this season.”

Hammond totaled 27 RBIs — an impressive number from the leadoff spot — by hitting .593 with runners in scoring position.

“(It’s) really just getting in the box and believing in myself,” Hammond said. “Knowing that I’m in the leadoff spot, and then usually when I come back up there’s usually somebody on base. I just look for a hole, and then I just think you’ve just got to do it for your team. Even if you don’t get a hard gap hit that scores everybody on base, at least you score one or two by just hitting a ground ball or scoring the runner at third.”

“That does say a lot about the bottom half of our lineup being able to get on in front of her, and then that speaks volumes to her, in those pressure situations, where you need that big hit with a runner in scoring position, to come through,” Britt said. “Especially with her dynamic being a slapper, with her developing that power slap and her swing away, being beneficial for her to get those RBI numbers this year.”

Success through multiple methods of hitting is the result of lots of hard work for Hammond, who plays the sport nearly year-round and works on her game constantly.

“She’s definitely someone that leads by example, when it comes to work ethic,” Britt said. “Once practice is over with, you can guarantee you can ride by her house and she’s going to have the lights on at the batting cage. If it’s 9:30 at night, she’s going to be out there doing something.”

By putting the ball in play nearly every at-bat — she struck out just four times all season — Hammond got to showcase another weapon: her speed. She stole 26 bases this season and scored 38 runs.

“Just laying a bunt down or a soft slap and just beating out a hit that you don’t think you might beat out if you’re not as fast,” Hammond said. “And then also stealing bases; I had a lot of stolen bases this year, so my speed really helped me with that.”

“She definitely caused some havoc on some opposing teams’ defenses,” Britt said. “Every time she’d step up to the plate, you’d always hear ‘good speed, got to get rid of it quick,’ or things like that. It’s good to have, because it just puts that pressure on the defense where they can’t hesitate for a second or they can’t make a little bobble or she’s going to be on. That’s a good table setter to have for us at the top of the lineup.”

Defensively, Hammond had a .901 fielding percentage at shortstop as an anchor for the Pirates up the middle.

“Playing short you’re going to have a lot of balls hit to you, and that’s really what happened this year, and I feel like I really made some good plays and held our team together on defense,” Hammond said.

Her leadership extended to off the field as well, as a third-year varsity player on a team with only one senior.

“She was stepping into a new role, into a leadership role this year,” Britt said. “It took her until about the middle of the season and she finally took the reigns. She was a good spark plug on the field and at the plate for us, as far as making sure that we had a lot of energy during the games, staying positive for the rest of her teammates.”

A clear next-level talent, Hammond already knows where she’ll be playing collegiately, verbally committing last September to Gardner-Webb, a Division-I program.

“I started going to camps at Gardner-Webb in ninth grade, and the more I went I just fell immediately in love with the coaches, the school, the program that they have for the softball team,” Hammond said. “Most of Gardner-Webb, their girls are not as big but they’re very effective being smaller, and I just really felt like I fit in there. So whenever I went on my visit, I was like, this is the school for me; I just really fell in love with it.”

But before making the trip to Boiling Springs, Hammond still has one season left with the Pirates, and Britt is eager to see how that final campaign will unfold.

“She’s definitely going to be a valuable asset to the team next year, being that she’s had this year to learn and grow as a leader, she’s going to step in right away ready to go when the season starts,” Britt said. “I definitely think she’s going to have a great senior year, which is going to lead to a lot of success at Gardner-Webb.”

