CONWAY, S.C. — Colby Thorndyke says that in the early months of his first season with the Coastal Carolina baseball program, he went through an adjustment period.

He’s clearly settled in with the Chanticleers now.

The Lumberton native homered three times in the NCAA Tournament Conway Regional over the weekend, including two key long balls in a pivotal win against East Carolina on Saturday, as No. 13 Coastal Carolina advanced to the super regionals for the first time since 2016.

“We knew going in, we had a little chip on our shoulder because we thought we might could’ve got a higher national seed,” Thorndyke told The Robesonian Monday. “But we always preach just being consistent and owning the opportunities you get. So we went in with a little chip on our shoulder, kind of like we had something to prove, and we just stayed consistent and got it done.”

The biggest moment, both personally and for the Chanticleers’ overall objective, came when Thorndyke hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against East Carolina, the program Thorndyke played for as a freshman during the 2023 season.

“Being at East Carolina my freshman year, I knew it’d be a big game, not only for me but also for East Carolina, because they were hot, we were hot, two good teams going at it,” Thorndyke said. “Personally, I felt like this would be a good time for me to come through for my team, especially being against one of my former teams. The environment was crazy; I think there was over 6,00 people there. Never have I ever played in front of that many people, so I had to be a little extra focused on keeping my emotions in check and staying focused on what needed to be done.”

The game had been back-and-forth over the first six innings, and in the top of the seventh the Chanticleers (51-11) had tied the game at 5-5 by the time Thorndyke came to the plate with the bases loaded. His grand slam gave Coastal Carolina a 9-5 lead, and was part of a 14-run outburst over the final three innings of the Chanticleers’ 18-7 win.

Ty Barrango was attempting to bunt with two runners on for Coastal with Thorndyke waiting on deck with the feeling that Barrango was going to be hit by a pitch to load the bases.

“The next pitch he gets hit, and I go up to the plate; before I step in the box, Coach (Kevin) Schnall calls timeout and brings me over, because he knew that I was going to be a little extra amped up just because of the moment. He called me over there, told me to calm down, that my swing is in a good spot, stay confident and just put a barrel on it, and he hung a splitter first pitch and I was able to get the barrel on it and get it out of the yard.”

Saturday was a two-home-run game for Thorndyke, who hit a solo shot in the second inning for the game’s first run, totaling four hits, five runs and six RBIs in a career night. He had also hit a solo home run in Friday’s regional opener against Fairfield, in the seventh inning of the Chanticleers’ 10-2 win in which he scored two runs.

To advance past the regional round, Coastal Carolina had to beat East Carolina one more time on Sunday, and after Saturday’s high-scoring affair this was a pitchers duel, with the Chanticleers winning 1-0 to clinch the regional championship and advance in the NCAA Tournament.

Riley Eikhoff pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings for Coastal, with a Sebastian Alexander sacrifice fly in the eighth scoring the game’s only run.

“That was the total opposite of the night before, but we’ve had good pitching all year long and we knew going into Sunday’s game that Riley Eikhoff would give us a really, really good chance of winning that game, and he did out there and did what he was supposed to do,” Thorndyke said. “I don’t know what it was with (East Carolina’s Bradley Zayac), but we just couldn’t seem to bunch some quality at-bats together; credit to him for pitching the way he did, but luckily enough, we have one of the best pitching staffs in the country to keep us in it, and all we needed to score was one run, and that’s what happened.”

Thorndyke had just one home run this season — on April 19 against Marshall — before his trio of bombs in the regional. But while he hadn’t hit the ball out of the park much throughout the season, he’s certainly made a big impact for the Sun Belt Conference-champion Chanticleers, hitting .317 with 16 doubles, 40 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

“I would say it was a slow start at first for me personally, just a little adjustment,” Thorndyke said. “I think our team’s been great, great chemistry, new coaching staff. We’ve all bonded together, we’ve all put I behind us and playing for one another, and I think that’s been a big part of why we’ve been so successful. And I think just me maturing in the game and learning more ins and outs than I thought I already knew has helped me grow towards the end of the season, and it’s allowed me to be more productive for my team.”

The son of former longtime Fairmont baseball coach Sandy Thorndyke, Colby played at Fairmont, Dillon Christian and Green Sea Floyds during his high school career; after his freshman-year stint at East Carolina he played at Brunswick Community College in 2024, earning two national player of the year awards for the junior-college level.

Coastal Carolina is currently on a 21-game winning streak, dating back to late April and including four wins in the Sun Belt Tournament and three so far in the NCAA Tournament. The Chanticleers will look to keep the momentum going as they travel to face Auburn, the No. 4 national seed for a best-of-3 super-regional series, with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Coastal’s last Super Regional appearance, at LSU in 2016, came en route to the national championship.

“I think it’s going to be a really big crowd; of course, they have a big crowd every time they play,” Thorndyke said. “It’s a big series for us, as we’re trying to win two games and get back to Omaha, the ultimate goal for everyone. It’s going to be a big challenge, but I think we’re ready for it, and if we play good baseball we’ll have a good chance of winning.”

