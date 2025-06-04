Rams’ McLean named county POY for 4th time

PEMBROKE — Doing anything for all four years of high school represents the fullness of one’s time on campus. Four-year recognition in the athletic arena symbolizes sustained excellence on the field or court.

Excellence is, in fact, one of the many adjectives that can describe Josie McLean’s soccer career at Purnell Swett. Another is consistency.

“It’s consistency with her work rate, her effort, her attitude, all the positive things that make a great player,” Rams coach Alaric Strickland said. “She’s got it all.”

McLean has been named Robeson County Player of the Year by The Robesonian, completing a four-year sweep of the award through her time with the Rams’ varsity team.

“I’d just like to give thanks to God,” McLean said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without Him, and without my teammates and Coach Alaric of course. I don’t think this would’ve been possible if I would’ve been on any team. The girls are just so great to play with, and it makes a difference when you’re having fun when you’re playing.”

McLean is the first player in any sport in recent history to earn Robeson County Player of the Year recognition four times.

McLean scored 35 goals in her senior season, adding 13 assists. Neither were career highs, though that was at least partially by design. Even as Purnell Swett had multiple season-ending injuries to key players, Strickland was careful to make sure McLean didn’t feel the added “burden” of making up for those absences.

“I had to make adjustments, like bringing Brooklyn Jones up top sometimes to substitute for Aonor (Woodell), becuase Brooklyn played left back all last year basically for me,” Strickland said. “She was a scoring threat, so that’s why I asked her to move up, so Josie wouldn’t feel burdened that she had to put everything on her shoulders.”

McLean was, selflessly, also eager to get younger players more involved in the team’s offensive attack.

“We had a lot of new girls on the team, starting, and I was more worried about making sure that they jumped into it and that we were able to score from other places, not just up top, that was kind of the goal this season,” McLean said.

But there were still nights when she simply took over, scoring five goals against Seventy-First on March 25 and against Hoke County on April 2, and scoring four additional hat tricks, including in both games of the Rams’ Robeson Cup championship; she also won that tournament’s MVP all four years of her high school career.

McLean helped lead the Rams to a 15-8 record, reaching the first round of the 4A state playoffs. This came after a 20-win campaign in 2024, when the Rams shared the United-8 Conference regular-season title.

“It was a very good season considering we had a couple of injuries, and she just maintained her level and was able to score whenever she really had to, and it helped out greatly for the season,” Strickland said.

McLean scored 128 goals in her Rams career — a school record — and had 55 assists. Purnell Swett has won 60 games over her four-year career.

“I couldn’t be more blessed, I’m just so thankful,” McLean said. “I remember starting off and I was just so scared because I was smaller than everyone, but the team I was on freshman year was so welcoming. I knew that I wanted to have that same attitude as I got older, as we had younger players on the team, just to have a welcoming environment.

“I’ve met my best friends on the team, it could not have been better. That’s probably the highlight of my whole high school career is just playing on the Purnell Swett soccer team.”

While McLean was already the county’s best player as a freshman, evidenced by the Player of the Year selection in 2022, she’s undoubtedly grown as a player in the years since.

“When I was a freshman I could barely pass the ball, and I just grew so much,” McLean said. “The physicality level, I would say, I definitely picked up as I got older, because my size difference, I’d get push around a lot, but you adjust. And I’ve grown a lot smarter as a player as well.”

“She has a better understanding of the game as a whole,” Strickland said. “She’s able to go to her left now, as well as to her right, with confidence. And she has a better understanding of how to play up top, or in the midfield outside. Her growth level and her understanding of the game is only going to get better at the next level.”

Beyond her physical skills, she’s also matured from a soft-spoken freshman into a vocal leader for the Rams.

“I’ve grown a lot as a leader, and I feel like that has translated a lot into my everyday life too,” McLean said. “Starting off, I didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes, because I was young and I didn’t want to be loud on the field. … I was grateful that I would have leaders that would speak to me and tell me what I needed to do, so I translated that to the freshmen and the sophomores as I got older as well, because I had someone to help me.”

“She just did her work as a freshman, looking up to the older players like Anna Lowry and Alexis Locklear,” Strickland said. “But the last couple of years she’s been a captain, her and Jahna (Locklear), and they’ve really stepped up, especially in practice, showing the work rate that’s needed to be successful, and just the energy and the positive attitude that she always has for herself and her teammates.”

While McLean’s time at Purnell Swett is coming to an end, she’s got a lot of soccer still to play — and will still be doing so in Pembroke, signing in February to the UNC Pembroke program.

“It’s definitely going to be an adjustment,” McLean said. “I’m looking forward to it, and I know it’s not going to be as easy as playing in high school, but I’m ready for the challenge and I’m ready to learn and grow as a player and just reach my full potential for sure.”

“I think she’s going to do well,” Strickland said. “She’s got great quickness, she’s good with the ball at her feet, and her passing has gotten better each and every year, so her vision has gotten better as well, by seeing where the pass needs go to. I see her playing on the outside at the next level, but I think she can do well with her quickness and her speed and her toughness.”

The All-County team and postseason awards are selected by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.

