Purnell Swett goalkeeper Adisyn Bland punts during a March 6 Robeson Cup semifinal against Lumberton in Pembroke. Bland was named Robeson County Goalkeeper of the Year for the third time.

Girls soccer in Robeson County in 2025 was a season of ups and downs. Big wins earned after key injuries were suffered. A game-winning goal after a heartbreaking loss the previous night. Two local programs reaching the state playoffs, but seeing their postseasons end in the first round.

Through it all, there were some individual performances who stood out above the rest, who collectively helped their squads accomplish many of those positive results.

Here is The Robesonian’s All-County team and postseason awards for the 2025 girls soccer season:

Player of the Year

Completing her impressive high school career for Purnell Swett, Josie McLean was named Robeson County Player of the Year once again, completing a four-year run of winning the award each season.

McLean scored 35 goals with 13 assists for the Rams, and was also named the United-8 Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight campaign.

Underclassman of the Year

Sophomore Jurielys Quinones entered the season as a first-time player in the Red Springs program. After a major impact that helped lead Red Springs to its best season in recent history, Quinones has been selected as Robeson County Underclassman of the Year.

“This is her first season playing (for Red Springs), and it was like a bolt of lightning,” Red Springs coach Andrew Hughes said. “She came out with a lot of energy, a lot of hustle, a lot of heart. She’s very athletic, so she was able to use her athleticism to give us an edge in most games.”

Quinones, a forward for the Red Devils, scored 29 goals on the season, nearly half of Red Springs’ goals on the season. The team went 12-7, its most wins in recent history, reaching the 2A state playoffs.

“She’s athletic, but on top of being athletic, she’s relentless,” Hughes said. “She’s going at the defense every single time she touches the ball; every time we get down in that area, she’s attacking, she’s wearing the defense out, and that opens up opportunities for her and for the rest of the team.”

After such a successful first varsity season, Quinones undoubtedly has a high ceiling for her two remaining high school seasons and potentially beyond.

“The sky’s the limit for her,” Hughes said. “She has all the ability in the world. She continues to get better, and she definitely has the ability to play at the next level.”

Goalkeeper of the Year

As key as McLean has been for Purnell Swett on the front end of the field over recent seasons, fellow senior Adisyn Bland has also made a major impact on the back end for the Rams. The senior has earned Robeson County Goalkeeper of the Year recognition for the third time, also winning the award as a sophomore and a junior.

“It was an up-and-down season for Adisyn, but at the end when we needed her the most, she really stepped up,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “That was really good to see, and I wish her only the best playing volleyball at the next level.”

Bland allowed just 1.428 goals per game, making 98 saves during the season and shutting out the opponent nine times.

“Over the last two years, Adisyn has really been vocal at the back, and that’s what you really want out of your goalie, to take control and see — she’s the last eyes, so she can see more, and so that was a positive thing that really helped her confidence and helped the defense’s confidence, knowing she was saying things to them and helping them out,” Strickland said.

Bland, who was Robeson County Player of the Year in volleyball last fall, is signed to play college volleyball at Lees-McRae.

Coach of the Year

After helping Red Springs build over the last four years to the point of this year’s success, Red Devils coach Andrew Hughes has been named Robeson County Coach of the Year.

The Red Springs program restarted in the spring of 2022 after not playing the previous two seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic; the Red Devils won one game in 2022, three in 2023 and seven in 2024 before compiling a 12-7 record this spring and reaching the 2A state playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“This season, we were able to put together some good wins and finish some games strong,” Hughes said. “But the whole story is from four years ago, where we were starting, everybody was brand new, we were getting beat really bad almost every game. But the girls kept working, they kept pushing, they kept getting better, and fast forward to this year and we were able to make the playoffs and have a solid record. It’s all the girls.”

Twelve wins is the most in a season for Red Springs in recent history. The team includes the school’s valedictorian, chief marshal and 15 players who are in either the Beta Club or National Honor Society, Hughes said.

Hughes said assistant coach Luis Zuniga has been instrumental in the program’s success.

“He’s been the most constant person in the Red Springs soccer program, boys and girls,” Hughes said. “He’s been there almost 15 years, helping out, giving great expertise, great wisdom when it comes to soccer. He’s definitely invaluable, he’s as good as they come and I’m thankful I’ve been able to coach alongside of him.”

The 2025 season marked Hughes’ last as the Red Springs head coach as he prepares to take a teaching position at Mullins High School in South Carolina.

All-County Team

*^Jahna Locklear, Sr., D, Purnell Swett — The Rams’ defensive leader had three goals with one assist.

*Sarah Hunt, So., MF, Purnell Swett — Hunt scored 14 goals with a county-best 17 assists from the Rams’ midfield.

Brooklyn Jones, Sr., MF/F, Purnell Swett — Playing forward at times from her normal midfield position, Jones scored 14 goals with six assists.

Maryah Locklear, Jr., D, Purnell Swett — Created a one-two punch with Jahna Locklear in the Rams’ defensive backfield.

*Monserrat Villagomez Ruiz, Sr., MF, Red Springs — Scored 15 goals with 15 assists on the wing for the Red Devils.

Hannah Locklear, Sr., D, Red Springs — The Red Devils’ defender averaged nine takeaways per game.

Alena Ruth Oxendine, Sr., GK, Red Springs — Shut out the opposition six times in goal for the Red Devils.

*Makenna Bell, So., MF, Lumberton — Scored a team-best eight goals with six assists as the Pirates’ center attacking midfielder.

Brittney Hernandez, Jr., STK, Lumberton — Scored six goals with four assists at the front of the Pirates’ attack.

Mackenzie Register, So., MF/D, Lumberton — Anchored the Pirates as the center defensive midfielder, while scoring three goals with four assists.

Ashley Garcia Uh, Fr., MF, St. Pauls — An all-conference selection and coach’s award honoree for the Bulldogs.

* — denotes 2024 selection

^ — denotes 2023 selection

Honorable Mentions

Purnell Swett’s Ava Giles and Aonor Woodell, Red Springs’ Angelique Arezmendi and Giselle Rodriguez and Lumberton’s Leslie Soto Flores and Sydnea Jones earned honorable-mention selections.

The All-County team and postseason awards are selected by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.

